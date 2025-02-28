Balanced Forces – A Powerful Story of Duty, Loss, and Redemption by Douglas J. Dilts

BALANCED FORCES by Douglas J. Dilts Author Douglas J. Dilts

This book is about the battles that continue long after a soldier leaves the battlefield. It’s about loss, love, and the challenges of moving forward.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Douglas J. Dilts is thrilled to announce the release of Balanced Forces , a gripping new biographies & memoirs novel that takes readers deep into the realities of military life, personal struggles, and the resilience of the human spirit.Sergeant Joe Noel has served his time in the brutal jungles of El Salvador and is finally looking forward to a quiet end to his military career. But life has other plans. After losing his best friend to suicide, Joe hopes for peace at Langley. He finds comfort in the company of his longtime friend Gust Anderson and falls deeply in love with Airman Molly Van De Berg. Just as things seem to be improving, fate disrupts his world once again. Gust is heading home, and Molly is deployed, leaving Joe vulnerable to the schemes of Colonel Dunlap, who pulls him into one last mission—one that will change everything.This biographies & memoirs book is not just about war—it’s about the battles that continue long after a soldier leaves the battlefield. It’s about loss, love, and the challenges of moving forward. Readers will be drawn into Joe’s journey as he faces emotional scars, difficult choices, and a fight for his future.Douglas J. Dilts has been passionate about storytelling since the 1980s, when he began keeping handwritten journals. During his military service, he wrote poetry and short stories, sharing them with friends and family. Over the years, he lost entire collections of his work—once to a fire and again when his stories were destroyed. Despite these setbacks, he never gave up. When computers became widely available, he started again, determined to tell the stories that lived inside him. His writing journey has been filled with obstacles, but his dedication has led him to publish multiple books, including Philipsburg, Jungle Yardie, and now Balanced Forces.This biographies & memoirs novel is a must-read for those who appreciate authentic military stories filled with deep emotion and powerful storytelling. If you enjoy books about personal resilience, military life, and emotional redemption, Balanced Forces is the perfect addition to your reading list.Douglas J. Dilts’ writing brings raw honesty and realism to the experiences of soldiers, both in combat and beyond. His latest book will resonate with veterans, military families, and anyone who loves a compelling, character-driven story.Balanced Forces is now available for purchase on Amazon. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/BALANCED-FORCES-DOUGLAS-J-DILTS/dp/B0DK97HV5S/ For media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:Douglas J. Diltsddilts@nnva.gov

