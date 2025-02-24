Submit Release
Judicial Council moves forward on AI policy development

(Subscription required) As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into California's judicial system, officials work to establish policies that ensure accuracy, security and ethical use. Justice Mary J. Greenwood and the Judicial Council's AI Task Force are leading efforts to safeguard judicial integrity while embracing innovation.

