U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action elects five new board members

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA), a farmer-led organization with membership including hundreds of thousands of farmers and ranchers as well as leading organizations and companies throughout the agriculture value chain, has elected five new members to its board of directors.The newly elected directors are Randall Dodds of Tractor Supply Company, Tina Jennen of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, Terry Quam of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and Chad Schooley of South Dakota Soybean. Corey Geiger of CoBank joins as a board advisor.“Each of our new board members brings incredible leadership abilities and a deep passion for agriculture,” USFRA Chair Michael Crinion said. “They will help guide USFRA as we collaborate with the ag value chain to help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges, including nourishing a growing population, sustaining livelihoods, and providing ag resources for an energy transition, all while reducing our impact on the planet.”USFRA also elected its executive committee for the coming year, including farmer Michael Crinion of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, chair; farmer Chip Bowling of Maryland Grain Producers Association, vice chair and treasurer; farmer Marilyn Hershey of Dairy Management Inc., immediate past chair; Doug Berven of POET, secretary; and Julie Fussner of Culver’s.Tim Faveri of Nutrien, Dr. Marcus Bernard of the National Society for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), and Dr. Justin Ransom of Tyson Foods were re-elected to USFRA’s board, as was Jennifer Crall of Bayer Crop Science as a board advisor.More about the new board members:- Randall Dodds is senior vice president and general merchandising manager for Tractor Supply Company. In his role, he is responsible for Tractor Supply’s seasonal and hardlines business units covering 49 states and more than 2,300 stores. Dodds was born and raised in an agricultural community in Ohio.- Tina Jennen is an executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning the United States and New Zealand. She currently serves as the executive director of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, which spans North and South Dakota. Jennen also serves as ex officio of the AyA Corporation Board (her Tribe’s business arm) and as a member of the Regional Tribal Conservation Advisory Council through USDA-NRCS.- Terry Quam, a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, runs Marda Angus Farms, an Angus seedstock operation in Lodi, Wisconsin. He has been a longtime, active member of his community and the agricultural industry, including the Wisconsin Beef Council, NCBA, Farm Bureau, local and state Cattlemen’s associations, chairman of the University of Wisconsin Discovery Farms and Wisconsin Corn Growers.- Chad Schooley is a director with South Dakota Soybean. He and his family own and operate Cabin Still Cattle Company in Castlewood, South Dakota. The operation includes soybeans, corn, alfalfa and small grains along with a cow-calf operation and a feedlot, which was started by Schooley’s great-grandparents in the 1930s.- Corey Geiger serves as the lead dairy economist for CoBank, one of the largest providers of credit to the dairy industry. Prior to joining the farm credit system, Geiger was editor for Hoard’s Dairyman for three decades. A sixth-generation farmer, he has been active in the industry, including serving as the president of the National Dairy Shrine, the Wisconsin Holstein Association and the Holstein Association USA.About U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in ActionU.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action is a farmer-led 501(c)(3) organization with membership of hundreds of thousands of farmers and ranchers across the country, along with leading agriculture organizations throughout the value chain. USFRA plays the critically important role of creating opportunities for collaboration, information-sharing and solution development for the agriculture sector and works to lift the voice of U.S farmers and ranchers on the domestic and international stage. Learn more: www.usfarmersandranchers.org

