Novo Nordisk (NVO) Hit with Investor Lawsuit Over CagriSema Obesity Drug – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is embroiled in a class-action lawsuit filed by investors who claim they were misled about the future of its experimental obesity treatment, CagriSema.

Class Period: Nov. 2, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 25, 2025

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Securities Class Action:

The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey under the title Moon v. Novo Nordisk A/S, No. 25-cv-00713, alleges that the company and its key executives committed securities violations during the Phase 3 trial of CagriSema, known as REDEFINE-1.

Investors who acquired Novo Nordisk securities between November 2, 2022, and December 19, 2024, allege that the firm painted an overly optimistic picture of CagriSema’s potential for achieving significant weight loss of at least 25%. According to the plaintiffs, Novo Nordisk relied on questionable data while glossing over issues with dosage tolerability.

Central to the lawsuit is the claim that the company’s “optimistic forecasts” about CagriSema’s effectiveness were unfounded. The suit also contends that the study’s “flexible protocol,” which allowed patients to adjust their dosage, compromised the trial's ability to assess weight loss at the tested dosage accurately. This, the plaintiffs suggest, implies either unexpected tolerability issues that led patients to reduce their doses or a rushed patient selection process that included those not targeting the 25% weight loss goal.

The complaint points to Novo Nordisk’s December 20, 2024, announcement of REDEFINE-1's preliminary results. The disclosure indicated that the trial used a flexible dosing protocol and revealed that, after 68 weeks, only 57.3% of CagriSema patients were on the highest dose, compared to 82.5% for cagrilintide and 70.2% for semaglutide, the comparator drugs.

Following the announcement, Novo Nordisk's stock price plunged nearly 18%, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argue that this drop highlights the impact of the alleged misrepresentations on investors.

“We are thoroughly investigating these allegations to determine whether Novo Nordisk intentionally misrepresented trial details and masked significant issues with the drug's tolerability,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

