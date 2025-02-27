Interior Designer Gina Wolleat to Showcase Her Work in the 2025 Twin Cities Parade of Homes in Ham Lake, Minnesota

Gina Wolleat

Discover Gina Wolleat's stunning designs at the 2025 Twin Cities Parade of Homes in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

HAM LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Room Reimagined Design, a leading interior design firm, is proud to announce that their owner and principal designer, Gina Wolleat, will be featured in the 2025 Twin Cities Parade of Homes in Ham Lake. The showcase, which is organized by the Builders Association of the Twin Cities, will take place from March 7-April 6, 2025 Friday - Sunday, 12 pm - 6pm. Gina Wolleat's work will be showcased in a stunning home built by Parent Custom Homes, a renowned builder known for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The home, located in the picturesque town of Ham Lake, will be a true representation of Room Reimagined Design’s expertise in creating beautiful and functional spaces in full home interior design.The 2025 Twin Cities Parade of Homes is a highly anticipated event that attracts thousands of visitors each year. It is a unique opportunity for homeowners, builders, and designers to come together and share their passion for creating beautiful homes. Wolleat's participation in this prestigious event is a testament to her outstanding work and dedication to the interior design industry.Gina Wolleat's design for the Ham Lake home will showcase her signature style, which combines modern and traditional elements to create timeless and elegant spaces. Her attention to detail and ability to understand her clients' needs have earned her a loyal following and numerous accolades in the industry. Visitors to the Parade of Homes will have the chance to see firsthand why Gina Wolleat is considered one of the top interior designers in the Twin Cities.Room Reimagined Design and Gina Wolleat and Parent Custom Homes are excited to be a part of the 2025 Twin Cities Parade of Homes and look forward to sharing their work with the community. For more information about the event, please visit the Parade of Homes website at www.paradeofhomes.org . To learn more about Room Reimagined Design and Gina Wolleat, please visit their website at www.roomreimagineddesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.