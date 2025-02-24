Spartan Capital Securities Names Brian Duddy as Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is pleased to announce that Brian Duddy has been promoted from Director of Equities to Head of Capital Markets. With over 30 years of experience in Capital Markets, Equity Sales, and Trading, Brian has played a key role in driving institutional engagement and executing complex transactions.

Prior to joining Spartan Capital, Mr. Duddy held senior positions at leading financial institutions, including William Blair, where he opened the firm’s first New York office and became a partner in the Equity Sales & Trading Group. His extensive background includes roles at DLJ, Cowen, and Soleil Securities, where he worked closely with major hedge funds and institutional investors, facilitating large block trades, overnight transactions, and placing IPOs and Secondary Offerings with his clients.

Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry, commented: “Brian Duddy’s expertise and leadership continue to strengthen Spartan’s presence in Capital Markets. His deep institutional relationships and ability to execute complex transactions make him a tremendous asset to our firm and clients. We look forward to his continued contributions.”

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (SCS):

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy, and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC, and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.

For inquiries, contact: info@spartancapital.com

John D. Lowry

Spartan Capital Securities

+1 (212) 293-0123

