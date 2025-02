Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.25 per share, payable March 24, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 18, 2025.

Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia, northwestern North Carolina, and eastern Tennessee with 28 branches and 2 loan production offices.

For more information contact:

Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811

Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

