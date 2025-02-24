Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,921 in the last 365 days.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.25 per share, payable March 24, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 18, 2025.

Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia, northwestern North Carolina, and eastern Tennessee with 28 branches and 2 loan production offices.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more