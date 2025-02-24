Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,921 in the last 365 days.

Beyond, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Sequential Material Improvements in Key Operating Metrics, Driving Towards our Goal of Profitability

— 50% improvement in Net Loss and 43% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, driven by exceeding our gross margin expansion and fixed cost reduction goals in our core business

— Continued ramp of our Overstock brand, SKU/vendor refinement, pricing and discounting discipline within Bed Bath & Beyond banner, BuyBuyBaby acquisition and completion of material stake in Kirkland’s Home provides a clear path to our goal of growth and profitability

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, commented, “We are exceeding our previously announced targets of margin improvement and fixed cost reductions, improved site experience, and the elimination of poor performing SKUs/vendors, which are all leading to our primary goal of making money. We will continue to make calibrated decisions to reset the base of the company and build a profitable foundation.”

Lemonis added, “We are excited by the progress we have made since November 1st and are further encouraged by the sequential improvements that have continued through February. While there is still much work to do, we will continue to make the necessary difficult decisions, leverage technology innovation and utilize our resources and partnerships to create a solid foundation that we believe will deliver profitability and growth.”

Adrianne Lee, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, commented, “Growing revenue is critical to our business, but it cannot come at the detriment of generating cash flow and delivering profitability. It’s vital for the company to re-establish the discipline we expect of profitable commerce, and the sequential improvement in gross margin and reduced fixed costs delivered in the fourth quarter was encouraging.”

Lee further added, “Fourth quarter Net loss was driven by almost $50 million of non-cash charges, primarily from non-core business activities, and $6 million of non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million was a 43% improvement year-over year driven by a 380 basis point gross margin expansion, and we ended the year with a healthy cash and restricted cash balance of $186 million.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results*

  • Orders delivered of 1.7 million, a decrease of 34% year-over-year  
  • Active customers of 5.4 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year  
  • Total net revenue of $303 million, a decrease of 21.1% year-over-year  
  • Gross profit of $70 million, or 23.0% of total net revenue  
  • Net loss of $81 million  
  • Diluted net loss per share of $1.66; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.91  
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of ($28) million, which represents (9.2)% of net revenue  
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $186 million at the end of the fourth quarter

Full Year 2024 Results

  • Total net revenue of $1.4 billion, a decrease of 10.6% year-over-year  
  • Gross profit of $290 million or 20.8% of total net revenue  
  • Net loss of $259 million  
  • Diluted net loss per share of $5.56; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $3.84  
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of ($144) million, which represents (10.3)% of net revenue

*Certain terms, such as orders delivered and active customers, are defined under "Supplemental Operational Data" below.

Earnings Webcast and Replay Information
Beyond will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and its strategic vision, key initiatives, and provide business updates on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, visit https://investors.beyond.com. Questions may be emailed in advance of the call to ir@beyond.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.beyond.com shortly after the live event has ended.

On February 24, 2025, in connection with the release of financial results, the Company posted an updated presentation in the “Events & Presentation” portion of its investor relations website at https://investors.beyond.com.

About Beyond
Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, Zulily and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
ir@beyond.com
pr@beyond.com


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and webcast to discuss our financial results and strategy may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our quarterly earnings reporting, forecasts of our growth, business strategy, improved conversion, marketing, and customer retention, planned expense reductions, value and monetization of our intellectual property, future strategic ventures, global loyalty program, improved financial performance, increased shareholder value, and the timing of any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors including but not limited to, difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, insurance, competition, macroeconomic changes, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/or payment processors. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks arising from changes to our organizational structure, management, workforce or compensation structure, impacts from changing our company name, impacts from our use of the Overstock, Zulily, and Bed Bath & Beyond brands or the platforms on which they are offered, our ability to generate positive cash flow, impacts from our evolving business practices, including strategic ventures, and expanded product and service offerings, impacts from directly sourced products, any problems with our infrastructure, including re-location or third-party maintenance of our computer and communication hardware, cyberattacks, data loss or data breaches affecting us, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, any restrictions on tracking technologies, any failure to effectively utilize technological advancements or protect our intellectual property, negative economic consequences of global conflict, politics including the presidential election, and whether our partnership with Pelion Venture Partners will achieve its objectives. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on July 31, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on October 25, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.


 
Beyond, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,169     $ 302,605  
Restricted cash   26,924       144  
Accounts receivable, net   15,847       19,420  
Inventories   11,546       13,040  
Prepaids and other current assets   14,021       14,864  
Total current assets   227,507       350,073  
Property and equipment, net   23,544       27,577  
Intangible assets, net   30,246       25,254  
Goodwill   6,160       6,160  
Equity securities   78,186       155,873  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   6,858       3,468  
Other long-term assets, net   29,453       12,951  
Property and equipment, net held for sale         54,462  
Total assets $ 401,954     $ 635,818  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 81,939     $ 106,070  
Accrued liabilities   73,614       73,682  
Unearned revenue   43,095       49,597  
Operating lease liabilities, current   1,342       2,814  
Short-term debt, net   24,871        
Current debt, net held for sale         232  
Total current liabilities   224,861       232,395  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   6,452       940  
Other long-term liabilities   7,909       9,107  
Long-term debt, net held for sale         34,244  
Total liabilities   239,222       276,686  
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000, issued and outstanding - none          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000      
Issued shares - 59,560 and 51,770      
Outstanding shares - 53,069 and 45,414   5       5  
Additional paid-in capital   1,072,869       1,007,649  
Accumulated deficit   (740,466 )     (481,671 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (506 )
Treasury stock at cost - 6,491 and 6,356   (169,676 )     (166,345 )
Total stockholders' equity   162,732       359,132  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 401,954     $ 635,818  


 
Beyond, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
  Three months ended
December 31, 		  Year ended
December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net revenue $ 303,151     $ 384,458     $ 1,394,964     $ 1,561,122  
Cost of goods sold   233,489       310,585       1,104,800       1,195,093  
Gross profit   69,662       73,873       290,164       366,029  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   52,509       70,716       238,564       224,547  
Technology   29,988       29,662       114,584       117,154  
General and administrative   17,843       24,145       74,399       90,410  
Customer service and merchant fees   12,212       13,912       53,586       52,023  
Total operating expenses   112,552       138,435       481,133       484,134  
Operating loss   (42,890 )     (64,562 )     (190,969 )     (118,105 )
Interest income, net   185       3,188       6,765       12,007  
Other expense, net   (38,505 )     (33,231 )     (73,907 )     (160,024 )
Loss before income taxes   (81,210 )     (94,605 )     (258,111 )     (266,122 )
Provision for income taxes   49       66,388       684       41,720  
Net loss $ (81,259 )   $ (160,993 )   $ (258,795 )   $ (307,842 )
Net loss per share of common stock:              
Basic $ (1.66 )   $ (3.55 )   $ (5.56 )   $ (6.81 )
Diluted $ (1.66 )   $ (3.55 )   $ (5.56 )   $ (6.81 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic   49,048       45,360       46,542       45,214  
Diluted   49,048       45,360       46,542       45,214  


 
Beyond, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
  Year ended
December 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (258,795 )   $ (307,842 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   19,062       19,447  
Non-cash operating lease cost   3,451       4,737  
Stock-based compensation to employees and directors   19,255       23,018  
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net   283       41,349  
Gain on sale of intangible assets   (10,275 )      
Gain on disposal of cryptocurrencies         (6,361 )
Write-down of assets held for sale   3,385       25,875  
Loss from equity method securities   77,687       140,404  
Loss on debt securities carried at fair value   2,430        
Other non-cash adjustments   (14 )     (693 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   3,573       (1,727 )
Inventories   1,494       (6,514 )
Prepaids and other current assets   1,293       1,889  
Other long-term assets, net   (2,175 )     (757 )
Accounts payable   (24,172 )     32,555  
Accrued liabilities   (31 )     10,442  
Unearned revenue   (6,502 )     5,117  
Operating lease liabilities   (2,819 )     (5,094 )
Other long-term liabilities   (1,434 )     5,569  
   Net cash used in operating activities   (174,304 )     (18,586 )
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets   10,275        
Expenditures for property and equipment   (14,315 )     (19,181 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (6,044 )     (25,816 )
Proceeds from the sale of assets held for sale   51,441        
Disbursement for notes receivable   (17,000 )     (10,000 )
Proceeds from the disposal of cryptocurrencies         9,804  
Capital distribution from investment         4  
Other investing activities, net   569       559  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   24,926       (44,630 )
       
Continued on the following page
  Year ended
December 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards   (3,331 )     (3,799 )
Proceeds from short-term debt   25,000        
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs   42,993        
Payments on long-term debt   (34,782 )     (3,606 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   1,472       1,913  
Other financing activities, net   1,370        
Net cash used in financing activities   32,722       (5,492 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (116,656 )     (68,708 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   302,749       371,457  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 186,093     $ 302,749  


Supplemental Operational Data
We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

Last twelve months (LTM) net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides our key operating metrics:
(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

  Three months ended
December 31,
    2024       2023  
Active customers   5,415       5,612  
LTM net revenue per active customer $ 258     $ 278  
Orders delivered   1,675       2,549  
Average order value $ 181     $ 151  
Orders per active customer   1.37       1.41  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and, in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity position, in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted net loss per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (net loss) less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (net loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (net loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following tables reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted net loss per share to diluted net loss per share (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three months ended
December 31,
    2024  
  Diluted EPS   Less: loss
on debt
securities
carried at
fair value		   Less: equity
method income
(loss)1 		  Adjusted
Diluted EPS
Numerator:              
Net loss $ (81,259 )   $ (2,430 )   $ (34,282 )   $ (44,547 )
               
Denominator:              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted   49,048       49,048       49,048       49,048  
               
Net loss per share of common stock:              
Diluted $ (1.66 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.70 )   $ (0.91 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact

   
  Year ended
December 31,
    2024  
  Diluted EPS   Less: loss
on debt
securities
carried at
fair value
   Less: equity
method income
(loss)1 		  Adjusted
Diluted EPS
Numerator:              
Net loss $ (258,795 )   $ (2,430 )   $ (77,686 )   $ (178,679 )
               
Denominator:              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted   46,542       46,542       46,542       46,542  
               
Net loss per share of common stock:              
Diluted $ (5.56 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (1.67 )   $ (3.84 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):

  Three months ended
December 31, 		  Year ended
December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss $ (81,259 )   $ (160,993 )   $ (258,795 )   $ (307,842 )
Depreciation and amortization   6,323       4,626       19,062       19,447  
Stock-based compensation   2,871       5,155       19,255       23,018  
Interest income, net   (185 )     (3,188 )     (6,765 )     (12,007 )
Other expense, net   38,505       33,231       73,907       160,024  
Provision for income taxes   49       66,388       684       41,720  
Special items (see table below)   5,844       5,769       8,668       14,347  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,852 )   $ (49,012 )   $ (143,984 )   $ (61,293 )
               
Special items:              
Brand integration and related costs $ 284     $ 786     $ 658     $ 7,120  
Restructuring costs1   4,997       4,983       7,447       7,227  
Special legal charges and other   563             563        
  $ 5,844     $ 5,769     $ 8,668     $ 14,347  

1 Inclusive of certain severance and lease termination costs.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities (in thousands):

  Year ended
December 31,
    2024       2023  
Net cash used in operating activities $ (174,304 )   $ (18,586 )
Expenditures for property and equipment   (14,315 )     (19,181 )
Free cash flow $ (188,619 )   $ (37,767 )

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beyond, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Sequential Material Improvements in Key Operating Metrics, Driving Towards our Goal of Profitability

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more