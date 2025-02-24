Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Monday, March 3, 2025 – 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference, Orlando, FL



Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 8:05 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 – Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, Palm Beach, FL



Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, March 20, 2025 – TD Cowen 4th Annual Fiber-to-the-Home Symposium, Virtual



Senior management will present in a virtual fireside chat format at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Relations website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

