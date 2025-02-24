TFI International to Retain Canadian Corporation Status

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that based on feedback from shareholders received to date, TFI International will remain a Canadian corporation and will not pursue its previously-announced intention to re-domicile from Canada to the United States.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company may make statements in this release that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those presently anticipated. Statements concerning the Company’s plan to retain its Canadian corporation status are forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made and are subject to change based on changing circumstances.

