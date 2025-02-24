Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 24, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRBU) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between July 14, 2023 and July 16, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Caribou investors have until February 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint claims that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made statements about the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects that were significantly false and misleading. Specifically, the Complaint asserts that the Defendants made inaccurate and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (1) they had exaggerated the safety, effectiveness, and long-term viability of CB-010 compared to approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies for treating patients with r/r B-NHL and/or LBCL, as well as the overall clinical performance and market potential of CB-010; (2) Caribou faced a substantial risk of lacking sufficient cash, liquidity, and/or other capital to support its ongoing business operations, including preclinical research related to the allogeneic CAR-NK platform; (3) these issues were likely to severely impact Caribou’s business and operations; and (4) as a result, the Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period.

