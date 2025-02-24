Resi Media Unveils 4K Live Streaming to Web, Setting a New Standard for Online Church Engagement

Resi’s new 4K web subscription enhances engagement and unlocks the ability for churches to deliver unmatched visual clarity for community members

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resi Media, a leading end-to-end solution for online and multisite video streaming, today announces the launch of its new Enterprise 4K live web technology , delivering churches the ability to broadcast Ultra High Definition (UHD) live streaming to captivate and engage audiences with an unparalleled viewing experience.

More than 90% of churches in the U.S. live stream their worship services today, reinforcing the significant role that technology plays in helping extend the Church worship experience beyond physical walls. As viewer expectations for video quality continue to rise, Resi’s new 4K web functionality equips organizations to effortlessly adapt to a new era of live streaming excellence.

“Visual and streaming quality are becoming non-negotiable in the eyes of audiences,” said Matt Smith, General Manager at Resi Media. “Whether it’s a worship service, a baptism, or sharing a live event during the week—achieving sharp visuals and uninterrupted streams can create powerful connections with viewers. We’re proud to be at the forefront of live stream innovation for the Church, and Resi’s new 4K web streaming plan allows our customers to meet evolving viewer expectations with ease.”

The new Enterprise 4K live web plan expands on Resi’s growing suite of 4K solutions, complementing its existing Multisite 4K capabilities and Resi on Demand 4K uploads . The new feature enables organizations to seamlessly broadcast their live streams through an embedded Resi Media Player or on YouTube. Additional features and capabilities include:

Crystal-clear image quality: 4K UHD streams at 3840 x 2160 resolution, meaning every detail — every expression, texture, and color — comes through in vibrant and stunning fidelity.

4K UHD streams at 3840 x 2160 resolution, meaning every detail — every expression, texture, and color — comes through in vibrant and stunning fidelity. Expanded support: Flexible enough to handle professional streaming needs including support for 8 transcoder resolutions (2160p to 144p) to optimize quality on any device.

Flexible enough to handle professional streaming needs including support for 8 transcoder resolutions (2160p to 144p) to optimize quality on any device. Seamless integration: Broadcast through an embedded Resi Media Player or on YouTube. In addition, automatic downscaling for Facebook and other RTMP platforms to ensure optimal playback, no matter the platform.

Broadcast through an embedded Resi Media Player or on YouTube. In addition, automatic downscaling for Facebook and other RTMP platforms to ensure optimal playback, no matter the platform. Unmatched reliability: Resi’s patented Resilient Streaming Protocol (RSP) technology ensures 4K streams remain uninterrupted, even under imperfect network conditions.

Churches can unlock Resi’s 4K web capabilities by subscribing to the Enterprise 4K live web plan and any one of Resi’s 4K-compatible encoders. For more information about Resi Media, or the Enterprise 4K live web plan, visit www.resi.io .

About Resi

Resi is a high-growth SaaS company that delivers end-to-end live video streaming technology. Their all-in-one video delivery platform specializes in high-quality transmission for web, multisite and on-demand streaming, with industry-leading reliability to support and prompt customer engagement. Resi was founded in 2016 and serves non-profit and for-profit organizations across the globe. Resi was acquired by Pushpay in 2021 and remains a subsidiary of the Company.

