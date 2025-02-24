OFL slams Doug Ford’s PC platform as “empty promises”

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) today slammed Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative (PC) party’s platform as so light on substantive details and costing, that it fails to meaningfully respond to the urgent needs of Ontario’s working families.

“Hard working people are still struggling with skyrocketing costs, higher prices for everyday necessities, and a health care system on the brink of collapse. Yet, in the face of all that, the best he can offer is a plan to lower the cost of booze,” said OFL President Laura Walton.

“For all of Doug Ford’s talk about protecting Ontario’s future, his party’s platform is nothing more than empty promises with no convincing plan to actually tackle the challenges that families are facing right now,” Walton said today.

“After seven years of real life under a PC government, trusting Doug Ford to deliver these promises is about as sensible as picking a diehard Trump supporter to lead the fight against Trump’s tariffs,” added Walton.

Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

jsellathurai@ofl.ca | 647-222-1296

cj/COPE343

