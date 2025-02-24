Submit Release
Inspirato Reports Fourth Quarter Profitability and Positive Cash Flow from Operations

2025 plan targets full-year profitability through improved gross margins and operational efficiencies

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, today announced its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results. The Company closed the fourth quarter with profitability and positive cash flow from operations, reinforcing its momentum heading into 2025, where it plans to achieve full-year profitability by strengthening gross margins and optimizing operational efficiencies.

2024 Highlights: 

  • Fourth quarter Net Loss of $2.3 million, representing an 86% year-over-year improvement
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA income of $1.9 million, a $7.3 million year-over-year improvement
  • Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities of $6.9 million, an improvement of $12.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million and total revenue of $279.9 million, both in line with previous guidance
  • Optimized portfolio while adding 14 new luxury residences
  • Delivered industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 70

2025 Guidance:

  • Anticipated Adjusted EBITDA of $0 to $5 million, a year-over-year improvement driven by an expected 300 basis point improvement in gross margins and other operational efficiencies
  • Full year expected revenue of $235 to $255 million, in-line with annualized fourth quarter 2024 revenue
  • Cash operating expenses between $80 and $90 million, a 15% year-over-year improvement

Management Commentary 

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Payam Zamani, commented, “I’m incredibly proud of how we closed out 2024 and the strong position we’ve built as we enter 2025. The fourth quarter brought several key achievements, including profitability and positive free cash flow, and our opportunities ahead remain vast. This year, we are deepening our investments in our homes, technology, and sales organization, all with the goal of building a financially strong enterprise while elevating the Inspirato brand and enhancing the member experience. We anticipate achieving full-year profitability and strengthening our foundation for sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.”

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Operational Metrics 

Fourth quarter and full year 2024 revenue was $63.1 million and $279.9 million, respectively, and comprised of $38.2 million and $178.7 million, respectively, of travel and rewards revenue and $24.9 million and $101.2 million, respectively, of subscription revenue. Total revenue decreased by 11% and 15% from the comparable fourth quarter and full year 2023 periods, respectively, due to decreases of 22% and 26%, respectively, in subscription revenue primarily associated with the planned decrease in number of Inspirato Pass members. Meanwhile, travel and rewards revenue decreased by approximately 2% and 7% on a fourth quarter and full year basis, respectively, as an increase in Experience and Bespoke revenue, as well as paid residence ADRs, partially offset the decrease in paid residence nights associated with fewer members.

Fourth quarter and full year 2024 gross margins of $21.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, and $119.2 million, or 43% of total revenue, respectively, improved from $12.8 million, or 18% of total revenue, and $54.3 million, or 17% of total revenue, respectively, in the comparable 2023 periods. Gross margin in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 reflect improvements over the comparable 2023 periods on an absolute and percent basis due to portfolio optimization efforts leading to decreased lease expenses as well as the impacts from the 2023 asset impairments and the 2024 gain on a lease termination.

Fourth quarter and full year net losses of $2.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively, compared to net losses of $15.9 million and $93.9 million, respectively, in the comparable 2023 periods. The improvement in net loss between all periods is primarily associated with the 2023 asset impairments and a 2024 gain on lease termination.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, of $1.9 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.4 million in the comparable 2023 period. Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $29.3 million in the comparable 2023 period. Adjusted EBITDA improvements in each time period were due to improved gross margins and reduced operating expenses.

The following table provides the components of gross margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
(in millions other than percentages)     2024       2023     % Change
     2024       2023     % Change
Travel revenue   $ 34.7     $ 38.1     (8.8 )%   $ 165.8     $ 190.3     (12.8 )%
Subscription revenue     24.9       31.7     (21.6 )%     101.2       137.6     (26.5 )%
Rewards and other revenue     3.5       0.9     290.6 %     12.9       1.2     951.7 %
Total revenue     63.1       70.7     (10.7 )%     279.9       329.1     (15.0 )%
Cost of revenue     41.2       51.4     (19.9 )%     190.5       233.9     (18.6 )%
Asset impairments and (gain) on lease termination           6.5     n/m       (29.9 )     40.8     n/m  
Gross margin   $ 21.9     $ 12.8     71.3 %   $ 119.2     $ 54.3     119.5 %
Gross margin (%)     35 %     18 %   17 pp     43 %     17 %   26 pp
                             
n/m = not meaningful                            
pp = percentage points                            


The following table provides a breakdown of Nights Delivered, Occupancy and ADR for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2022       2024       2023       2022  
Residences                        
Paid Nights Delivered     12,200       14,100       14,500       58,400       61,400       67,800  
Total Nights Delivered     17,300       24,400       27,700       87,800       111,600       114,900  
Occupancy     65 %     65 %     73 %     71 %     72 %     81 %
ADR   $ 1,828     $ 1,687     $ 1,923     $ 1,721     $ 1,825     $ 1,825  
                         
Hotels                        
Paid Nights Delivered(1)     7,400       9,600       10,400       32,700       41,900       38,900  
Total Nights Delivered(1)     10,900       16,200       19,500       53,000       73,400       72,700  
Occupancy(2)     79 %     70 %     70 %     76 %     72 %     79 %
ADR(1)   $ 1,135     $ 925     $ 970     $ 1,083     $ 935     $ 970  
                         
Total                        
Paid Nights Delivered(1)     19,700       23,700       24,900       91,100       103,300       106,600  
Total Nights Delivered(1)     28,200       40,600       47,200       140,800       185,000       187,600  
Occupancy(2)     67 %     67 %     72 %     72 %     72 %     80 %
ADR(1)   $ 1,475     $ 1,464     $ 1,513     $ 1,494     $ 1,464     $ 1,513  
 
(1) Includes net-rate hotel nights.
(2) Excludes net-rate hotel nights as we purchase individual nights but do not have a total number of nights obligation.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Inspirato’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Inspirato uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow as part of its overall assessment of performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its Board concerning our business and financial performance. Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by its management in their financial and operational decision making. Inspirato is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing its business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

There are limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Inspirato’s financial measures. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Thus, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Inspirato provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBTIDA Margin and Free Cash Flow to their respective related GAAP financial measures. Inspirato encourages investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in conjunction with their respective related GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net loss and comprehensive loss less interest, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, fair value gains and losses on financial instruments, asset impairments and (gain) on lease termination, restructuring charges and other non-recurring professional fees. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato’s Adjusted EBITDA measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato’s business.

Free Cash Flow. Inspirato defines Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software. Inspirato believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software, that can be used for strategic initiatives, if any.

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Business and Other Operating Metrics

Inspirato uses a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key business metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and business plans, and make strategic decisions. Inspirato regularly reviews and may adjust processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Active Subscriptions. Inspirato uses Active Subscriptions to assess the adoption of its subscription offerings, which is a key factor in assessing penetration of the market in which it operates and a key driver of revenue. Inspirato defines Active Subscriptions as subscriptions as of the measurement date that are paid in full, as well as those for which Inspirato expects payment for renewal.

Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) and Total Occupancy. Inspirato defines ADR as the total paid travel revenue, divided by total paid nights, which includes Inspirato for Good (“IFG”) and Inspirato for Business (“IFB”), in both leased residences or hotel rooms and suites. ADR does not include Pass nights utilized. Occupancy is defined as all paid, Pass, IFG, IFB, employee and complimentary nights in all at-risk properties divided by the total number of at-risk nights available. Net-rate hotel partners are excluded from Hotel Occupancy as these are dependent on the hotel having capacity for Inspirato requests.

 
Inspirato Incorporated
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $ 63,114     $ 70,710     $ 279,855     $ 329,100  
Cost of revenue     41,183       51,444       190,528       233,942  
(Gain) on lease termination and loss on asset impairments           6,496       (29,895 )     40,844  
Gross margin     21,931       12,770       119,222       54,314  
General and administrative     10,778       15,879       59,216       72,117  
Sales and marketing     5,666       8,496       30,373       32,884  
Operations     5,146       3,518       22,204       28,125  
Technology and development     1,353       1,965       7,397       11,330  
Depreciation and amortization     1,012       781       4,036       3,773  
Interest, net     465       (71 )     1,615       1,133  
(Gain) loss on fair value instruments     92       (1,825 )     (3,583 )     (2,368 )
Restructuring charges     (567 )           6,418        
Other (income) expense, net     24       76       (245 )     457  
Loss and comprehensive loss before income taxes     (2,038 )     (16,049 )     (8,209 )     (93,138 )
Income tax expense     244       (188 )     595       721  
Net loss and comprehensive loss     (2,282 )     (15,861 )     (8,804 )     (93,859 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests           7,076       3,410       42,104  
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated   $ (2,282 )   $ (8,785 )   $ (5,394 )   $ (51,755 )
                 
Loss Attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A Share                
Basic and diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding     10,796       3,500       5,925       3,380  
Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share   $ (0.21 )   $ (2.51 )   $ (0.91 )   $ (15.31 )


Inspirato Incorporated
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
 
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 21,845     $ 36,566  
Restricted cash     13,160       5,700  
Accounts receivable, net     3,767       3,306  
Accounts receivable, net – related parties     883       842  
Prepaid member travel     13,663       20,547  
Prepaid expenses     3,116       6,135  
Other current assets     1,949       1,744  
Total current assets     58,383       74,840  
Property and equipment, net     14,079       19,504  
Goodwill     21,233       21,233  
Right-of-use assets     175,228       209,702  
Other noncurrent assets     4,962       5,448  
Total assets   $ 273,885     $ 330,727  
         
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 23,021     $ 22,748  
Deferred revenue     135,347       160,493  
Lease liabilities     53,488       61,953  
Total current liabilities     211,856       245,194  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     36,147       17,026  
Lease liabilities, noncurrent     130,239       196,875  
Convertible note     22,336       23,854  
Other noncurrent liabilities     3,159       2,476  
Total liabilities     403,737       485,425  
         
Equity (Deficit)        
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized, 11,763 and 3,537 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     1       7  
Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023            
Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, 0 and 2,907 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively           6  
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023            
Additional paid-in capital     161,323       255,527  
Accumulated deficit     (291,176 )     (285,782 )
Total deficit excluding noncontrolling interest     (129,852 )     (30,242 )
Noncontrolling interests           (124,456 )
Total deficit     (129,852 )     (154,698 )
Total liabilities and deficit   $ 273,885     $ 330,727  


Inspirato Incorporated
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (8,804 )   $ (93,859 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     11,277       10,553  
Note financing costs included in interest expense, net           1,859  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     447       685  
(Gain) loss on fair value instruments     (3,583 )     (2,368 )
Paid-in-kind interest     2,103        
(Gain) on lease termination and loss on asset impairments     (29,895 )     40,844  
Equity-based compensation     18,443       13,652  
Settlement of Related Party Payable with Class A Shares     600        
Amortization of right-of-use assets     55,371       87,623  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     (461 )     (370 )
Accounts receivable, net – related parties     (41 )     (179 )
Prepaid member travel     6,884       432  
Prepaid expenses     3,019       1,421  
Other assets     (618 )     (1,955 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (6,307 )     (6,123 )
Deferred revenue     (6,025 )     (13,614 )
Lease liabilities     (58,911 )     (89,775 )
Other liabilities     731       (219 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (15,770 )     (51,393 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Development of internal-use software     (542 )     (5,819 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (5,469 )     (6,305 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,011 )     (12,124 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayments of debt            
Proceeds from debt           25,000  
Payments of financing costs     (446 )     (1,859 )
Proceeds from purchases of shares from employee stock purchase plan     165        
Proceeds from reverse recapitalization            
Payments of reverse recapitalization costs            
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock     15,500       105  
Payments of employee taxes for share based awards     (699 )     (178 )
Proceeds from option exercises           776  
Distributions            
Net cash provided by financing activities     14,520       23,844  
         
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (7,261 )     (39,673 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of year     42,266       81,939  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of year   $ 35,005     $ 42,266  


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands other than percentages)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss and comprehensive loss   $ (2,282 )   $ (15,861 )   $ (8,804 )   $ (93,859 )
Interest, net     465       (71 )     1,615       1,133  
Income tax expense     244       (188 )     595       721  
Depreciation and amortization(1)     2,765       3,507       11,277       10,553  
Equity-based compensation(2)     1,219       2,578       14,048       13,652  
Loss (gain) on fair value instruments     92       (1,825 )     (3,583 )     (2,368 )
Restructuring charges     (567 )           6,418        
Other non-recurring professional fees(3)                 1,828        
Asset impairments and (gain) on lease termination           6,496       (29,895 )     40,844  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,936     $ (5,364 )   $ (6,501 )   $ (29,324 )
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4)     3.1 %   (7.6)%   (2.3)%   (8.9)%
 
(1) Depreciation and amortization is included within cost of revenue, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization within the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(2) Excludes equity-based compensation included in restructuring charges.
(3) Included in general and administrative on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(4) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 6,943     $ (5,988 )   $ (15,770 )   $ (51,393 )
Development of internal-use software     (14 )     105       (542 )     (5,819 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,164 )     (1,498 )     (5,469 )     (6,305 )
Free Cash Flow   $ 5,765     $ (7,381 )   $ (21,781 )   $ (63,517 )


2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

The Company invites you to join Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani and CFO Michael Arthur for a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter operating and financial results.

To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at investor.inspirato.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9am MST
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i92vdm7n

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a premier luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and our management team’s hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future or our future events or our future financial or operating performance. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would”, “guidance” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: future financial performance and future business, strategic and operational initiatives and results. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may relate to, among other things:

  • Our partnership with Capital One Services, LLC (“Capital One”);
  • Our ability to service our outstanding indebtedness and satisfy related covenants;
  • The impact of changes to our executive management team;
  • Our ability to comply with the continued listing standards of Nasdaq and the continued listing of our securities on Nasdaq;
  • Changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans;
  • The implementation, market acceptance and success of our business model, growth strategy and new products;
  • Our expectations and forecasts with respect to the size and growth of the travel and hospitality industry;
  • The ability of our services to meet members’ needs;
  • Our ability to compete with others in the luxury travel and hospitality industry;
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and management;
  • Our ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, perception and spending habits and develop and expand our destination or other product offerings and gain market acceptance of our services, including in new geographic areas;
  • Our ability to develop and maintain our brand and reputation;
  • Developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry;
  • The impact of natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, widespread global pandemics or illness on our business and the actions we may take in response to them;
  • Expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the “JOBS Act”);
  • Our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash;
  • The impact of our reductions in workforce on our expenses;
  • The impact of market conditions on our financial condition and operations, including fluctuations in interest rates and inflation;
  • Our ability to obtain funding for our operations and future growth;
  • Our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, achieve profitability, and obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to manage our liquidity;
  • The impact on our liquidity of the obligations in our contractual agreements, including covenants therein;
  • The impact of the One Planet Group LLC investment agreement and financing; and
  • Our business, expansion plans and opportunities and other strategic alternatives that we may consider, including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, investments, divestitures, and joint ventures.

We caution you that the foregoing list does not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those related to the factors described above and as detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Form 10-K”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), those discussed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Part II, Item 7 of our Form 10-K and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein or in any other documents we file with the SEC occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Investors should consider the risks and uncertainties described herein and should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

