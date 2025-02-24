DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Fourth quarter sales were $152.4 million, flat sequentially and down 12% versus Q4 2023

Net income attributable to DMC was $0.3 million, while total net loss was $1.2 million

Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $1.8 million, or $0.09, per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $10.4 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $11.9 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Stabilization at DMC’s three manufacturing businesses led to sales and earnings results that were above management’s forecasts, while progress was made on several internal initiatives that should benefit future periods. Fourth quarter sales were $152.4 million versus a forecasted range of $138 million to $148 million, while adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $10.4 million versus guidance of $5 million to $8 million.

Sales at Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, were up 4% sequentially and down 11% versus last year’s fourth quarter. Sales of commercial exterior products, which generate approximately 75% of Arcadia’s total revenue, were up modestly versus both the 2024 third quarter and comparable prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in fourth quarter sales principally reflects weak demand from the luxury home market for Arcadia’s premium residential windows and doors.

Jim Schladen, who recently rejoined Arcadia as president, is focused on a “back-to-basics” approach to driving sales and earnings growth, further strengthening the core commercial operations, and implementing an improvement plan for Arcadia’s high-end residential window and door offering. This plan may include the rightsizing of certain underperforming offerings.

At DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, fourth quarter sales declined 9% sequentially and 15% year-over-year. The sequential decline reflects a seasonal slowdown in North American onshore well completions, which was partially offset by strong international demand. The year-over-year sales decline principally reflects lower pricing in North America.

During the fourth quarter, DynaEnergetics introduced the next generation of its DynaStage perforating system, the leading modular perforating gun in the unconventional oil and gas industry. The new model brings a further improvement in down-hole reliability. Having been fully value reengineered to reduce material and complexity, it is lighter and more compact than its predecessor. All customers have completed the transition to the new system, which is being embraced for its unique and superior value proposition. DynaEnergetics also completed the first phase of a major automation project at its North American manufacturing center in Blum, Texas. Phase two is on track for completion in the second quarter.

At NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, strong shipments led to the second-best quarterly sales performance in more than a decade. Fourth quarter sales increased 14% sequentially, but declined 8% versus last year’s fourth quarter, which was NobelClad’s strongest sales quarter since 2013. Order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $49 million versus $59 million at the end of the third quarter, reflecting robust fourth quarter shipments that were not sufficiently offset by new bookings. Inquiries and order opportunities within NobelClad’s primary U.S. downstream energy market had improved throughout the fourth quarter and have remained healthy in the first quarter. NobelClad is focused on converting as many of these opportunities as possible into firm orders.

The Company believes Arcadia and DynaEnergetics have made significant progress stabilizing and improving their operations, positioning them to fully participate in future recoveries of their respective end markets. DMC’s focus prospectively is on margin expansion, EBITDA growth and debt reduction. During December 2024, DMC reached an agreement with its Arcadia joint venture partners to extend its put obligation until no earlier than September 2026. This extension will provide the company with significant optionality to deleverage its balance sheet with free cash flow while exploring opportunities to refinance on more favorable terms.

Guidance

First quarter sales are expected to be in a range of $146 million to $154 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $8 million to $11 million. DMC said its businesses are closely monitoring evolving U.S. and reciprocal tariff policies.

Summary Fourth Quarter Results

Three months ended Change (Amounts in 000’s, except Per Share Data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 152,374 $ 152,429 $ 174,036 — % (12 )% Gross profit percentage 20.8 % 19.8 % 26.1 % SG&A $ 25,126 $ 28,205 $ 27,179 (11 )% (8 )% Net (loss) income $ (1,156 ) $ (159,416 ) $ 3,569 99 % (132 )% Net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 296 $ (101,323 ) $ 2,764 100 % (89 )% Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC $ (0.17 ) $ (8.27 ) $ 0.01 98 % (1,800 )% Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 1,754 $ (9,615 ) $ 5,179 118 % (66 )% Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.26 118 % (65 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 10,382 $ 5,671 $ 19,589 83 % (47 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 11,876 $ 7,015 $ 23,278 69 % (49 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 7.8 % 4.6 % 13.4 %



Arcadia

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 60,272 $ 57,818 $ 67,958 4 % (11 )% Gross profit percentage 22.4 % 23.5 % 27.8 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 2,243 $ 2,014 $ 5,533 11 % (59 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation 3,737 3,358 9,222 11 % (59 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 6.2 % 5.8 % 13.6 %





Sales decline vs. Q4 2023 reflects weak demand from luxury residential market.

Adjusted EBITDA decline vs. prior-year quarter was disproportionate to sales decline due to higher fixed costs associated with the manufacturing of luxury residential products.

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 63,675 $ 69,679 $ 75,306 (9 )% (15 )% Gross profit percentage 15.1 % 12.0 % 21.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,098 $ 414 $ 9,286 1,131 % (45 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.0 % 0.6 % 12.3 %





Year-over-year sales decline was attributable to lower pricing in North America, while sequential sales decline reflects slowdown in North American well-completion activity.

Year-over-year margin decline reflects lower pricing, while sequential margin improvement was due to third-quarter inventory and bad-debt charges.

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,427 $ 24,932 $ 30,772 14 % (8 )% Gross profit percentage 30.5 % 33.2 % 33.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,848 $ 5,776 $ 7,608 1 % (23 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 23.2 % 24.7 %





Rolling 12-month bookings were $96.6 million, and the 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.92.





Summary 2024 Results

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 642,851 $ 719,188 (11 )% Gross profit percentage 23.4 % 29.5 % SG&A $ 108,656 $ 124,442 (13 )% Net (loss) income $ (151,960 ) $ 34,759 (537 )% Net (loss) income attributable to DMC $ (94,452 ) $ 26,259 (460 )% Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC $ (8.20 ) $ 1.08 (859 )% Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 1,981 $ 35,316 (94 )% Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 1.81 (94 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 52,156 $ 96,063 (46 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 62,334 $ 115,908 (46 )% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 9.7 % 16.1 %



Conference call information

The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LMDq0nQw

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products. Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.

defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.

defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.

defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows from operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, excluding the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

DMC is unable to reconcile its expected first quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC to the most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measure because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of DMC’s control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, DMC is unable to provide a reconciliation for expected adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC without unreasonable efforts.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com/.

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including first quarter 2025 guidance on sales and adjusted EBITDA; our expectations that future periods should benefit from internal initiatives, that Arcadia’s “back-to-basics” approach will drive sales and earnings growth, the potential rightsizing of certain underperforming offerings at Arcadia, DynaEnergetics’ expected second-quarter completion of phase two of its automation initiative, our belief that Arcadia and DynaEnergetics will be positioned to participate in future recoveries of their respective end markets, and DMC’s belief that it can expand margins, grow EBITDA and reduce debt. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 152,374 $ 152,429 $ 174,036 — % (12 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 120,675 122,324 128,682 (1 )% (6 )% Gross profit 31,699 30,105 45,354 5 % (30 )% Gross profit percentage 20.8 % 19.8 % 26.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,449 14,349 15,056 8 % 3 % Selling and distribution expenses 9,677 13,856 12,123 (30 )% (20 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,278 5,666 — % (7 )% Goodwill impairment — 141,725 — (100 )% — % Strategic review expenses 1,813 1,763 — 3 % 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 178 2,069 3,251 (91 )% (95 )% Total costs and expenses 32,395 179,040 36,096 (82 )% (10 )% OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (696 ) (148,935 ) 9,258 100 % (108 )% OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 145 (520 ) (1,445 ) 128 % 110 % Interest expense, net (1,918 ) (2,113 ) (2,311 ) (9 )% (17 )% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,469 ) (151,568 ) 5,502 98 % (145 )% INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (1,313 ) 7,848 1,933 117 % 168 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,156 ) (159,416 ) 3,569 99 % (132 )% Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,452 ) (58,093 ) 805 98 % (280 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 296 $ (101,323 ) $ 2,764 100 % (89 )% NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (8.27 ) $ 0.01 98 % (1,800 )% Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (8.27 ) $ 0.01 98 % (1,800 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,730,643 19,706,587 19,561,494 — % 1 % Diluted 19,730,643 19,706,587 19,580,750 — % 1 %



Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 296 $ (101,323 ) $ 2,764 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,059 ) (61,687 ) (2,581 ) Deemed dividend (2,500 ) — — Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (3,263 ) $ (163,010 ) $ 183





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 642,851 $ 719,188 (11 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 492,282 507,136 (3 )% Gross profit 150,569 212,052 (29 )% Gross profit percentage 23.4 % 29.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 61,401 75,341 (19 )% Selling and distribution expenses 47,255 49,101 (4 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 21,155 22,667 (7 )% Goodwill impairment 141,725 — 100 % Strategic review expenses 7,765 — 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,526 3,766 (33 )% Total costs and expenses 281,827 150,875 87 % OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (131,258 ) 61,177 (315 )% OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (1,068 ) (1,782 ) (40 )% Interest expense, net (8,664 ) (9,516 ) (9 )% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (140,990 ) 49,879 (383 )% INCOME TAX PROVISION 10,970 15,120 (27 )% NET (LOSS) INCOME (151,960 ) 34,759 (537 )% Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (57,508 ) 8,500 (777 )% NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ (94,452 ) $ 26,259 (460 )% NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ (8.20 ) $ 1.08 (859 )% Diluted $ (8.20 ) $ 1.08 (859 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,667,673 19,504,542 1 % Diluted 19,667,673 19,518,382 1 %



Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (94,452 ) $ 26,259 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (64,260 ) (4,870 ) Deemed dividend (2,500 ) — Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (161,212 ) $ 21,389



Arcadia

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 60,272 $ 57,818 $ 67,958 4 % (11 )% Gross profit 13,493 13,562 18,910 (1 )% (29 )% Gross profit percentage 22.4 % 23.5 % 27.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,237 7,223 7,012 14 % 17 % Selling and distribution expenses 3,505 4,210 4,028 (17 )% (13 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,278 5,652 — % (7 )% Goodwill impairment — 141,725 — (100 )% — % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 118 248 — (52 )% 100 % Operating (loss) income (3,645 ) (145,122 ) 2,218 97 % (264 )% Adjusted EBITDA 3,737 3,358 9,222 11 % (59 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,494 ) (1,344 ) (3,689 ) 11 % (60 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,243 $ 2,014 $ 5,533 11 % (59 )%





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 249,763 $ 298,909 (16 )% Gross profit 67,025 92,252 (27 )% Gross profit percentage 26.8 % 30.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 30,881 30,488 1 % Selling and distribution expenses 16,299 17,749 (8 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 21,111 22,608 (7 )% Goodwill impairment 141,725 — 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 645 — 100 % Operating (loss) income (143,636 ) 21,407 (771 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,446 $ 49,612 (49 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (10,178 ) $ (19,845 ) (49 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 15,268 $ 29,767 (49 )%



DynaEnergetics

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 63,675 $ 69,679 $ 75,306 (9 )% (15 )% Gross profit 9,604 8,347 16,127 15 % (40 )% Gross profit percentage 15.1 % 12.0 % 21.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,634 2,299 2,937 15 % (10 )% Selling and distribution expenses 3,588 7,276 5,584 (51 )% (36 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — 14 — % (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 60 1,821 3,011 (97 )% (98 )% Operating income (loss) 3,322 (3,049 ) 4,581 209 % (27 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,098 $ 414 $ 9,286 1,131 % (45 )%





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 287,686 $ 315,026 (9 )% Gross profit 50,055 86,701 (42 )% Gross profit percentage 17.4 % 27.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 10,835 15,806 (31 )% Selling and distribution expenses 21,128 21,472 (2 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 44 59 (25 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,881 3,011 (38 )% Operating income 16,167 46,353 (65 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,803 $ 56,270 (56 )%



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,427 $ 24,932 $ 30,772 14 % (8 )% Gross profit 8,676 8,269 10,416 5 % (17 )% Gross profit percentage 30.5 % 33.2 % 33.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,092 1,110 1,114 (2 )% (2 )% Selling and distribution expenses 2,534 2,190 2,435 16 % 4 % Operating income 5,050 4,969 6,867 2 % (26 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,848 $ 5,776 $ 7,608 1 % (23 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Net sales $ 105,402 $ 105,253 — % Gross profit 33,811 33,529 1 % Gross profit percentage 32.1 % 31.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,299 4,092 5 % Selling and distribution expenses 9,461 9,570 (1 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — 440 (100 )% Operating income 20,051 19,427 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,226 $ 22,760 2 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands) Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,289 $ 14,511 $ 31,040 (2 )% (54 )% Marketable securities — — 12,619 - (100 )% Accounts receivable, net 103,361 110,996 106,205 (7 )% (3 )% Inventories 152,580 165,636 166,712 (8 )% (8 )% Prepaid expenses and other 18,792 16,734 10,236 12 % 84 % Total current assets 289,022 307,877 326,812 (6 )% (12 )% Property, plant and equipment, net 129,276 129,674 129,267 — % — % Goodwill — — 141,725 - (100 )% Purchased intangible assets, net 174,104 179,380 195,260 (3 )% (11 )% Other long-term assets 78,935 85,079 91,431 (7 )% (14 )% Total assets $ 671,337 $ 702,010 $ 884,495 (4 )% (24 )% LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 45,059 $ 55,883 $ 40,202 (19 )% 12 % Contract liabilities 23,162 21,263 21,621 9 % 7 % Accrued income taxes 7,574 16,616 12,810 (54 )% (41 )% Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 2,500 15,000 — % (83 )% Other current liabilities 35,807 33,787 36,828 6 % (3 )% Total current liabilities 114,102 130,049 126,461 (12 )% (10 )% Long-term debt 68,318 71,715 100,851 (5 )% (32 )% Deferred tax liabilities 711 1,702 1,956 (58 )% (64 )% Other long-term liabilities 50,155 54,940 57,172 (9 )% (12 )% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,080 187,760 — % — % Stockholders’ equity 250,971 256,524 410,295 (2 )% (39 )% Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 671,337 $ 702,010 $ 884,495 (4 )% (24 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (1,156 ) $ (159,416 ) $ 3,569 $ (151,960 ) $ 34,759 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 3,597 3,444 3,546 13,891 13,840 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,278 5,666 21,155 22,667 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 217 217 141 841 553 Stock-based compensation 1,799 1,772 1,712 6,902 10,270 Bad debt expense (49 ) 3,943 1,006 4,930 1,146 Deferred income taxes (515 ) 6,026 (1,248 ) 4,219 970 Asset impairments 138 1,044 1,956 1,182 2,471 Goodwill impairment — 141,725 — 141,725 — Unrealized gain on marketable securities — — (148 ) — (148 ) Other (1,242 ) 712 1,859 (1,318 ) (181 ) Change in working capital, net 3,744 14,257 5,120 5,029 (20,420 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,811 19,002 23,179 46,596 65,927 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in marketable securities — — (4,955 ) — (12,471 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — — — 3,000 — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — — — 9,619 — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5,684 ) (6,085 ) (8,519 ) (17,284 ) (15,974 ) Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements 587 406 — 993 — Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 3 — 344 103 344 Net cash used in investing activities (5,094 ) (5,679 ) (13,130 ) (3,569 ) (28,101 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (625 ) (625 ) (3,750 ) (119,375 ) — Borrowings on term loan — — — 50,000 (17,500 ) Borrowings on revolving loans 12,500 500 — 90,150 — Repayments on revolving loans (15,375 ) (9,875 ) — (65,775 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — — — (2,735 ) — Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (124 ) (3,649 ) (3,170 ) (8,445 ) (13,515 ) Payment of deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest holder (2,500 ) — — (2,500 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees — — 102 132 314 Treasury stock activity (240 ) (48 ) (153 ) (1,240 ) (2,481 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,364 ) (13,697 ) (6,971 ) (59,788 ) (33,182 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (575 ) 318 (98 ) 10 1,252 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (222 ) (56 ) 2,980 (16,751 ) 5,896 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 14,511 14,567 28,060 31,040 25,144 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,289 $ 14,511 $ 31,040 $ 14,289 $ 31,040



DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Net (loss) income (1,156 ) (159,416 ) 3,569 99 % (132 )% Interest expense, net 1,918 2,113 2,311 (9 )% (17 )% Income tax (benefit) provision (1,313 ) 7,848 1,933 117 % 168 % Depreciation 3,597 3,444 3,546 4 % 1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,278 5,666 — % (7 )% EBITDA 8,324 (140,733 ) 17,025 106 % (51 )% Stock-based compensation 1,706 1,671 1,557 2 % 10 % Goodwill impairment — 141,725 — (100 )% — % Strategic review expenses 1,813 1,763 — 3 % 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 178 2,069 3,251 (91 )% (95 )% Other (income) expense, net (145 ) 520 1,445 128 % 110 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,876 $ 7,015 $ 23,278 69 % (49 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,494 ) (1,344 ) (3,689 ) 11 % (60 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 10,382 $ 5,671 $ 19,589 83 % (47 )% Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Net (loss) income $ (151,960 ) $ 34,759 (537 )% Interest expense, net 8,664 9,516 (9 )% Income tax provision 10,970 15,120 (27 )% Depreciation 13,891 13,840 — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 21,155 22,667 (7 )% EBITDA (97,280 ) 95,902 (201 )% Stock-based compensation 6,530 10,115 (35 )% Goodwill impairment 141,725 — 100 % Strategic review expenses 7,765 — 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,526 3,766 (33 )% CEO transition expenses — 4,343 (100 )% Other expense, net 1,068 1,782 (40 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,334 $ 115,908 (46 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,178 ) (19,845 ) (49 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 52,156 $ 96,063 (46 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

*Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest and deemed dividend for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 296 $ 0.02 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 1,360 0.07 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 98 — As adjusted $ 1,754 $ 0.09

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,730,643

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Amount Per Share(1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (101,323 ) $ (5.14 ) Goodwill impairment, net of tax 85,035 4.31 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 1,322 0.07 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,451 0.07 Establishment of income tax valuation allowance 3,900 0.20 As adjusted $ (9,615 ) $ (0.49 )

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,706,587

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 2,764 $ 0.14 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 2,415 0.12 As adjusted $ 5,179 $ 0.26

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,580,750

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share(1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (94,452 ) $ (4.80 ) Goodwill impairment, net of tax 85,035 4.32 Strategic review expenses, net of tax 5,824 0.30 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,674 0.08 Establishment of income tax valuation allowance 3,900 0.20 As adjusted $ 1,981 $ 0.10

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,667,673

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 26,259 $ 1.35 CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax 6,284 0.32 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 2,773 0.14 As adjusted $ 35,316 $ 1.81

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,518,382



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (3,645 ) $ (145,122 ) $ 2,218 97 % (264 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,004 914 1,020 10 % (2 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,278 5,278 5,652 — % (7 )% Stock-based compensation 982 315 332 212 % 196 % Goodwill impairment — 141,725 — (100 )% — % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 118 248 — (52 )% 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,737 3,358 9,222 11 % (59 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,494 ) (1,344 ) (3,689 ) 11 % (60 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,243 $ 2,014 $ 5,533 11 % (59 )%





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (143,636 ) $ 21,407 (771 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 3,681 3,695 — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 21,111 22,608 (7 )% Stock-based compensation 1,920 1,571 22 % Goodwill impairment 141,725 — 100 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 645 — 100 % CEO transition expenses — 331 (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA 25,446 49,612 (49 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,178 ) (19,845 ) (49 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 15,268 $ 29,767 (49 )%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 3,322 $ (3,049 ) $ 4,581 209 % (27 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,716 1,642 1,680 5 % 2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — 14 — % (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 60 1,821 3,011 (97 )% (98 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,098 $ 414 $ 9,286 1,131 % (45 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 16,167 $ 46,353 (65 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 6,711 6,847 (2 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 44 59 (25 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,881 3,011 (38 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,803 $ 56,270 (56 )%



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 5,050 $ 4,969 $ 6,867 2 % (26 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 798 807 741 (1 )% 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,848 $ 5,776 $ 7,608 1 % (23 )%





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 20,051 $ 19,427 3 % Adjustments: Depreciation 3,175 2,893 10 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — 440 (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,226 $ 22,760 2 %

