Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the presentations can be found below.

B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Format: Panel discussion on “What It Takes to Move the Needle in Improving Responses in Colorectal Cancer”’

Date: 02/28/2025

Location: New York City, NY

This event is for in-person participants only. Contact B. Riley for information on attending the conference.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Format: Company presentation

Date: 03/5/2025

Time: 11:50 AM ET

Location: Boston, MA

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for TD Cowen by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing and planned investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Gilmartin Group

332-895-3225

Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Michael Lauer

Taft Communications

732-233-4881

michael@taftcommunications.com



