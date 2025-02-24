TPI Composites Achieves Milestone: 100,000 Wind Blades Manufactured

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), a leading manufacturer of composite blades for the wind energy market, today announced it has reached a significant milestone: the production of its 100,000th wind blade since 2001.

This achievement underscores TPI’s commitment to driving the growth of wind energy through the manufacturing of high-quality, reliable blades. Over the past two decades, TPI has been at the forefront of wind blade technology, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the industry.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team, as well as the trust our customers have placed in us. We remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable the efficient and sustainable generation of wind energy.”

TPI’s advanced manufacturing processes and global footprint have enabled it to play a key role in the expansion of wind energy across the globe. The company’s blades are used in wind turbines that generate clean electricity, contributing to a more sustainable energy future.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind market. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Investor Relations

480-315-8742

Investors@TPIComposites.com

