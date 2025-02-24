Two grant opportunities for seniors projects now available

CANADA, February 24 - Organizations and groups supporting Island seniors are invited to submit applications for two provincial grant programs.

The Seniors’ Secretariat Grant provides funding to community-based organizations for projects that are designed to improve the lives of PEI seniors. These projects must align with the priorities of the Seniors’ Secretariat.

The Seniors Community Meal Grant supports community-based organizations to provide free communal meals for PEI seniors. Project funding can help offset meal costs to create new community meal programs or expand existing ones.

For both grant programs, organizations can apply for up to $5,000 per project. Groups eligible for funding include non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions and networks, municipal governments, and Indigenous organizations across the Island.

Applications for both grants will be accepted until Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

“These grants help promote social inclusion and connection,” says Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors. “Sharing a meal or doing an activity with your peers is a great way to promote healthy living and get out into the community. I encourage groups to submit their applications, so that we can continue to work together to enrich the lives of older Island residents.”

For more information and to apply to the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat Grant, visit Seniors’ Secretariat Grant.

For more information and to apply to the Seniors Community Meal Grant, visit Seniors Community Meal Grant.



Media contact:

Jill Edwards

Department of Social Development and Seniors

jedwards@gov.pe.ca

