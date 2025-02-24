Remi TV Influencer Awards Rhode Islands First Major Award Show

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Remi TV Influencer Award Show is set to honor the most influential voices in Rhode Island. This groundbreaking event, featuring 16 award categories—including the Small Business Achievement Award, Take a Flick Photography Award, and more—will take place on April 19, 2025, at the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the first award award show of its kind in Providence Rhode Island

Organized by CEO Remi Jones of Remi TV and her nonprofit organization, Remi TV Nation, the award show recognizes outstanding influencers across various categories—from social media innovators and content creators to community leaders. With live performances, inspiring presentations, and exclusive celebrity appearances, the event promises a night of celebration, creativity, and networking. The evening will also feature special performances by celebrity singers 702 and Carl Thomas.

Unlike other states with well-established award shows, Rhode Island has never seen an event of this scale dedicated to recognizing the achievements and contributions of people of color. The Remi TV Awards is changing that narrative, thanks to the vision and determination of Remi Jones.

Jones has been a trailblazer in Rhode Island’s media landscape. In 2018, she made history as the founder of the state’s first Black-owned women’s television show. Now, she is continuing to break barriers by creating a prestigious awards platform that honors and uplifts the culture. More Than Just an Award Show

While the star-studded lineup and high-profile guests make this a must-attend event, the Remi TV Awards is about more than just entertainment—it’s about empowerment and community impact.

A portion of ticket sales will directly support a workforce development program, helping individuals gain access to job training and financial literacy education to build sustainable careers. This initiative ensures that the event’s impact goes beyond the stage and into the lives of those who need it most.

"We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on those who are not only trendsetters but also true role models in their communities," said Remi Jones, CEO of Remi TV. "Our goal is to honor the power of digital influence while fostering connections that drive real-world impact."

The event is proudly supported by sponsors including Bank Newport, the POC Foundation, United Way R.I., Rhode Island Commerce, WNB One Radio, Conversations: Your Podcast Experience, and Unique Diversity Innovations LLC, ensuring a remarkable evening dedicated to uplifting voices and celebrating diversity.

Tickets are now available and can be found at https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/remi-tv-awards-show . For further information or media inquiries, please contact Remi Jones at Remitvmedia@gmail.com (213) -537 - 8722.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/remitvofficial/?hl=en

