Fit Learning Expands Fit Lite Literacy Program as a Solution to the Ongoing Academic Crisis

Developed by Fit Learning, Fit Lite Literacy has been successfully tested in Title-1 schools as a solution to the nation’s literacy crisis, slated for expansion nationwide in 2025

RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fit Learning ® , a leading scientific approach to academic instruction, announces the expansion of its Fit Lite® Literacy program in schools across the country. As academic organizations from public, to private and charter, seek to address workforce and educational system challenges state to state, Fit Lite offers a tested, science-driven solution scaled to large or small academic needs as a complement to existing programming. Fit Lite has already improved student outcomes in New York, California, Florida, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Virginia, South Carolina, Indiana, and Maryland with goals to expand across the U.S. this year.

"Since 1998, Fit Learning has dramatically accelerated reading gains with thousands of privately enrolled students,” said Dr. Kimberly Berens, Founder of Fit Learning. "We developed Fit Lite to bring our powerful, science-driven reading methodology to school settings.”

The Fit Lite Literacy program is a research-based, empirically validated solution for addressing the literacy crisis we are facing as a nation. Fit Lite Literacy intervention is a truncated version of the Fit Learning Model, designed for classroom intervention. This model utilizes empirically supported teaching strategies such as Direct Instruction, fluency-based instruction, curriculum-based measurement, and precision teaching to support mastery of basic literacy skills. Fit Lite Literacy can be easily integrated into the classroom and into a Tier-2 multi-tiered system of support.

“This type of efficient, scalable, and affordable academic intervention is exactly what schools need to ensure a brighter future for students and a more prepared workforce,” said Michael-Joseph Mercanti-Anthony, Ed.D, Principal at The Antonia Pantoja Preparatory Academy. “This is making all the difference in our students’ lives as they erase the literacy gaps they were still carrying with them from the pandemic.”

Results from the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) indicate that close to 70% of public school students, as well as an alarming 89% of low-income 4th graders, are below proficiency in reading. Furthermore, new investigative research has shed light on the fact that the predominant curriculum and strategies used for decades to teach students to read involve teaching readers to use strategies that work against the development of strong reading skills. Millions of students have struggled to learn to read as a result.

Fit Lite was first implemented in 2019 in response to the nation’s ongoing academic crises in the state of Nevada and has shown remarkable success in improving reading skills among the state’s most struggling students. Targeting the lowest-performing readers, these students, who had previously scored far below both national and state averages, achieved approximately one year’s worth of reading growth with 10 hours or less of science-driven 1:1 instruction from certified Fit Lite implementers.

Fit Lite Literacy provides an opportunity for state legislators and school administrators to take decisive action in addressing their state’s literacy challenges. For more information, please visit fitlearning.com/fit-lite/.

