DYADICA-SXTC Global develops and adds CONTAXT™ brand contact point mapping tool to its formidable brand strategy arsenal

DYADICA-SXTC Global started in 1973 in St. Louis, MO as a creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands. It is a global front-line strategic and brand management leader.” — Esteban Jaworski, Director

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting Unveils CONTAXT™: A Groundbreaking 3-Dimensional Brand Contact Point Mapping Tool.DYADICA- SXTC Global Brand Consulting , a world leader in strategic brand ideation and management, is proud to announce the addition of its innovative CONTAXT™ brand contact point mapping and analysis tool to its formidable arsenal of brand strategy solutions. This cutting-edge tool not only identifies and categorizes traditional contact points but also pinpoints new interactions generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of brand-customer relationship analysis.Developed and perfected over nearly a decade, the CONTAXT™ tool allows brand strategists, marketing leaders, and CMOs to 3-dimensionally identify, locate, analyze, and map complex brand-customer interactions. It provides an unprecedented view into dyadic brand-consumer relationships by detailing the entry and exit points of interactions, categorizing them as purchasing, reinforcement, or learning moments, and highlighting "hotspots" of engagement across both traditional and digital environments.“CONTAXT™ has been used with great success on both large and small clients locally and globally, across industries ranging from Technology To D2C to B2B to Fashion to Services,” said CMO Esteban Jaworski, who led the development and application of the tool. “It allows us to custom-visualize, analyze, quantify and map a client brand’s unique dyadic relationships across multiple levels, adding serious power to strategic thinking and manipulation of these interactions. Every brand has its own unique set of dyadic drivers and points of contact, and CONTAXT™ uncovers valuable, actionable insights about both successful and non-successful interactions and their dynamics and efficiencies. By integrating traditional and digital arenas, it provides a complete mapping of dyadic flow, channels of engagement, and attribution—empowering CMOs, marketers, and brand managers to optimize their brand relationships.”Founded in 1973 as a creative and design agency in St. Louis, Missouri, DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting has evolved into a global strategic partner, serving over 5000 client engagements worldwide. The company’s comprehensive services span brand and marketing strategy, 360-degree brand building, creative design, and onsite brand management. Its rich legacy includes collaborations with industry giants such as Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, Craftsman, Emerson, and SEARS.DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s thought leadership is recognized worldwide through its influential books, white papers, and articles published in premier journals and newspapers. Its pioneering work has reshaped brand ideation and management, earning accolades in leading business schools and agency training programs across North America, Asia, and EMEA.For more information on CONTAXT™ and how it is transforming the landscape of brand-consumer engagement, please visit www.dyadica.co or contact our PR Team Below.

