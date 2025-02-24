Submit Release
WTW Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents a 5% increase to the prior quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

