Defense Sector Leader, TechWise, Welcomes Brigadier General (Ret.) Kristin Goodwin as COO

TechWise Kristin Goodwin

Goodwin brings decades of experience in security, space, and AI

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechWise , a leading defense consulting firm specializing in mission-critical training, cybersecurity, and technology integration, has named Brigadier General (Ret.) Kristin Goodwin as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and Fortune 500 advisory roles, Goodwin will oversee TechWise’s growth in defense, space, and emerging technologies.Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for TechWise, which is celebrating 31 years of supporting global defense agencies. As the company broadens its partnerships and strengthens its capabilities, Goodwin’s guidance will be key to enhancing mission readiness and ensuring TechWise remains at the forefront of defense innovation."We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to TechWise," said Shawnee Starr, Founder & CEO. "Her exceptional track record in strategic operations and deep understanding of defense and space domains will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our global clients."A Career Defined by Bold Leadership and Broken BarriersReaching the highest levels of leadership in government and defense isn’t achieved overnight. It takes years of calculated decision-making, demonstrated expertise, and an ability to execute under pressure—qualities Goodwin has built her career on.Her passion for aviation, national security, and leadership started at a young age, sparked by the launch of space shuttle Columbia. Goodwin was just 10 years old when she watched it take off into the sky, and that moment was when she knew she wanted to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy one day and become a pilot.Ambition alone doesn’t always guarantee success, but Goodwin pursued her goals with relentless determination, achieving much more than just a pilot’s license along the way. From mastering intricate flight systems to leading high-stakes operations, she became known for her ability to adapt and guide teams through uncertainty.Over the years, she has commanded elite units, mentored those around her, and managed some of the most complex procedures in military aviation and national security.Proven Leadership in the Toughest MomentsGoodwin’s mantra of “People, Mission, Pride” was put to the test early in her career. At just 25 years old, she was deployed to Bosnia, where she was selected as mission commander for an EC-130 squadron—an aircraft that played a vital role in electronic warfare and communications during combat missions.She was the youngest officer on her 15-member crew, and the only woman, tasked with leading complex operations in one of the most volatile conflict zones in the world. During one of these high-risk missions, two enemy MiG-21 fighter jets scrambled from a Croatian airfield and began closing in on her aircraft.At 30 miles out, she began a rapid descent to just 200 feet above the water, forcing the enemy aircraft to lose radar lock. As her team held their formation, U.S. F-16s arrived just in time to intercept. Hours later, an engine erupted mid-flight, creating a fire. This was followed by an emergency decompression, where the crew had to act fast in order to restore cabin pressure.Due to her quick and level-headed thinking, the mission was completed successfully and everyone on board returned safely. These moments of high-stakes decisions reinforce the leadership qualities she has consistently demonstrated throughout her career: clear communication, trust in her team, and the ability to lead even under extreme pressure.A Legacy of Leadership in Security and AerospaceGoodwin’s impact on the defense sector goes far beyond the cockpit. Over her 28-year career, she’s held roles that have influenced national security, cyber operations, and aerospace strategy. She served as a B-2 Stealth Bomber commander, breaking barriers in military aviation.Later, she advanced to Chief of Staff for Space Operations Command, where she managed 38,000 personnel across 134 international locations, overseeing space and cyber operations at the highest level. Goodwin has also advised the White House, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NATO on security planning and electronic warfare.Her colleagues have described her as a world-class leader, while her aviation students say she’s a role model in every sense of the word. Whether it’s training the next generation of pilots or guiding senior leaders in national security, Goodwin instills discipline, strategic thinking, and positivity into each person she comes across.Outside of her time in the armed forces, Goodwin founded Delta-v, LLC, an advisory firm that has guided Fortune 500 companies, AI developers, and defense organizations in risk management, cybersecurity, and strategic growth. She also dedicates her time to the community, whether through volunteering, professional women’s organizations, school outreach, mentorship, or speaking engagements.TechWise Is Gaining an Industry ExpertIn addition to her operational experience, Kristin Goodwin is a recognized thought leader and advisor, known for her work in AI-powered transformation, cybersecurity resilience, and corporate strategy. She has trained CEOs, senior executives, and military officials on how to navigate emerging security challenges and optimize organizational performance.Goodwin’s contributions to corporate leadership were further recognized when she was selected as a 2025 Director to Watch by Private Company Director magazine, a distinction awarded to board leaders shaping the future of corporate governance.At TechWise, Goodwin is expected to bring the same level of strategic vision and operational excellence that has defined her entire career, especially as global security challenges become more complex and unpredictable.She will play a crucial role in furthering the firm’s next phase of growth, as her expertise directly supports TechWise’s commitment to refining operational strategies, strengthening human performance solutions, and driving technological advancements that support national security and defense modernization.About TechWise:Founded in 1994, TechWise is a multinational consulting company that specializes in training, operational support, and technology-driven solutions for commercial, military, government, and security organizations. Headquartered in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, the firm enhances mission preparedness through policy development, strategic planning, and advanced training programs. With over 1,000 successful contracts and a 99% success rate, TechWise promotes operational effectiveness for both the U.S. and allied defense partners.

