Nexus Mutual Launches Comprehensive Cover Product at ETHDenver

Nexus Mutual launches new cover product with options tailored to different DeFi strategies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Mutual, the leading onchain insurance alternative, today announced the launch of an innovative cover product for digital assets at ETHDenver, the world’s largest annual Web3 festival.

Comprehensive Crypto Cover Options

Drawing on deep industry expertise in risk management, Nexus Mutual developed three distinct cover plans to meet the diverse needs of DeFi investors. Whether an investor prefers a hands‑off approach or is actively optimizing for yield, Nexus Mutual now offers three tailored options: Entry Cover, Essential Cover, and Elite Cover.

Each plan delivers industry‑leading protection against smart contract hacks and other common risks in DeFi, while also providing users the flexibility to change positions and move crypto among covered protocols.

Tailored for Every DeFi Strategy

• Entry Cover: Ideal for those new to DeFi or seeking a more passive approach, this plan offers protection for digital assets held on more than 10 popular platforms.

• Essential Cover: Designed for investors engaged in lending, borrowing, or expanding their DeFi activities, this plan covers assets on over 40 protocols, offering broader protection.

• Elite Cover: Targeted at advanced users actively involved in yield farming or trading on derivative platforms, Elite Cover safeguards assets across more than 70 protocols, ensuring unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive risk management.

Expanding Accessible, Affordable Crypto Coverage

Nexus Mutual’s mission is to make covering crypto assets as seamless as possible. In addition to automating the pricing process, the maximum cover amount has been increased to $6 million, and coverage can now be denominated not only in USDC but also in ETH and cbBTC. These enhancements are designed to empower more investors with robust and affordable crypto coverage.

“Crypto’s rapid growth has unlocked tremendous opportunities, but it also brings a range of risks,” said Hugh Karp, Founder of Nexus Mutual. “Our new cover products are built on years of experience and are designed to offer flexible, reliable, and comprehensive protection for all types of crypto investors.”

About Nexus Mutual:

Nexus Mutual is the leading onchain insurance alternative. Since 2019, Nexus Mutual has underwritten over $5.5 billion in digital assets while paying out 100% of valid claims for over $18 million.

