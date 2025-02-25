New Book Explores the Science of Human Motivation and Emotional Well-being

The Emotionally Agile Brain book cover The Unified Pyramid of Human Motivation Copies of JD Pincus's The Emotionally Agile Brain

The Emotionally Agile Brain by J.D. Pincus, Ph.D. – Now Available via Amazon and other Book Retailers

You have a unique set of needs. Becoming aware of one’s motivational state is a profound revelation. It cuts through life’s noise and distractions, freeing people to pursue what they truly want.” — J. D. Pincus, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new book, The Emotionally Agile Brain: Mastering the 12 Emotional Needs that Drive Us by J.D. Pincus, Ph.D., was just published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers (Bloomsbury). This transformative self-help book distills decades of psychological research into a practical framework that helps readers understand the fundamental forces driving human motivation and behavior.Drawing from neuroscience, psychology, and years of industry experience, The Emotionally Agile Brain introduces a revolutionary Periodic Table of Human Motivation accounting for every major theory in the history of psychology and management. Dr. Pincus unveils how twelve core emotional needs shape our decision-making, well-being, and personal growth. The book provides scientifically backed strategies to navigate emotions, foster authentic fulfillment, and achieve greater life balance—empowering readers to make meaningful changes in their Self, Social, Material, and Spiritual well-being.Praise for The Emotionally Agile BrainExperts across psychology, business, and academia are hailing The Emotionally Agile Brain as a landmark contribution to the study of motivation:"For those interested in understanding human behavior, this is a must-read."— Scott B. Dust, Fealy Family Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of Cincinnati“One of the most thorough presentations of systems of motivation currently available. Written in delightful style in language easy to follow, it provides a new synthesis for the field of motivation research.”— Jaan Valsiner, Editor-in-Chief, The Oxford Handbook of Culture and Psychology"A transformative roadmap for unlocking potential, building emotional resilience, and cultivating meaningful connections."— Oleg Lavrynovych, EMBA, AgileBrain Master Practitioner, Kyiv, Ukraine"This book is a roadmap to exploring the emotions that inspire and motivate us while setting us on a course for personal growth.”— Lisa A. King, Author of Just Do You: Leadership, Authenticity, and Your Personal BrandWho Should Read This Book?Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders – Gain a deeper understanding of employee motivation to foster engagement and productivity.Educators & Team Leaders – Apply AgileBrain insights to enhance leadership, coaching, and mentoring.Coaches & Counselors – Accelerate the time to powerful insight and conversation with clients and patients.Individuals Seeking Growth – Discover what drives you, cultivate authentic emotional fulfillment and drive positive change in your life.Availability & Launch DetailsThe Emotionally Agile Brain is now available for purchase on Amazon For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:John Penrose | Email: john.penrose@ agilebrain.com About the AuthorJ.D. Pincus, Ph.D., is a renowned researcher in psychology, neuroscience, and human behavior. With decades of experience analyzing motivational data and consulting for dozens of Fortune 500 companies, Dr. Pincus has developed AgileBrain to provide a scientifically validated framework for self-discovery and transformation.About AgileBrainLeading Indicator Systems, Inc. (d/b/a AgileBrain) is a Boston-based technology company dedicated to the understanding of human emotions and motivations. The AgileBrain Framework, developed by Dr. JD Pincus, Chief Innovation Officer, and the AgileBrain technology platform are used in a wide variety of applications, helping individuals and coaches, counselors and consultants in private practice, schools and organizations to promote emotional awareness and wellbeing.For more information, visit: AgileBrain.com###

The Unified Pyramid of Human Motivation in 3D

