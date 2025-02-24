The market for PDTs in oncology is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by a rising number of patients diagnosed with conditions such as NMSCs, ovarian cancer, CTCL, BCCNS, glioblastoma, prostate cancer, and other malignancies. Additionally, increasing awareness of PDTs and the expanding pipeline of emerging therapies undergoing clinical trials and regulatory approval contribute to this trend.

New York, USA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The market for PDTs in oncology is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by a rising number of patients diagnosed with conditions such as NMSCs, ovarian cancer, CTCL, BCCNS, glioblastoma, prostate cancer, and other malignancies. Additionally, increasing awareness of PDTs and the expanding pipeline of emerging therapies undergoing clinical trials and regulatory approval contribute to this trend.

DelveInsight’s Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging PDTs in oncology, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted PDTs in oncology market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the photodynamic therapies in oncology market is expected to grow significantly in the 7MM by 2034.

As per DelveInsight, the incident cases of glioblastoma in the UK in 2023 were 2,880 . These numbers are estimated to increase in the upcoming years.

. These numbers are estimated to increase in the upcoming years. Leading PDTs in oncology companies such as Kiadis Pharma, Photolitec LLC, QLT Inc., DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Photonamic GmbH & Co. KG, Galderma R&D, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Photocure, STEBA France, Hemerion Therapeutics, Axcan Pharma, SpectraCure AB, Light Sciences Oncology, Light Sciences LLC, UCB Pharma, TheralaseÂ® Technologies Inc., Impact Biotech Ltd, Concordia Laboratories Inc., Soligenix, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Will-Pharma, Accovion GmbH, Medelis Inc., WCCT Global, ICON plc, PrimeVigilance, Simphotek Inc., medac GmbH, LifePhotonic GmbH, Medigene AG, ADVANZ PHARMA, Biofrontera, Biolitec Pharma, Luzitin, Nanospectra Biosciences, Rakuten Medical, Steba Biotech, Theralase, Alcami, Invion, SBI Pharma, Meiji Group, and others are developing novel PDTs in oncology that can be available in the market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel PDTs in oncology that can be available in the market in the coming years. Some of the key PDTs in oncology in the pipeline include REM-001, HyBryte, GLEOLAN, SpectraCure P18 System, IV PHOTOBAC, TB511, TLD-1433, and others.

and others. In July 2024, Soligenix announced the interim update on the Phase III open-label, investigator-initiated study evaluating extended HyBryte treatment in patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

announced the interim update on the Phase III open-label, investigator-initiated study evaluating extended HyBryte treatment in patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). In June 2024, the first patient for the Phase III trial of GLEOLAN (OVA-302) for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC), was enrolled.

the first patient for the Phase III trial of GLEOLAN (OVA-302) for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC), was enrolled. In April 2024, Kintara Therapeutics and TuHURA Biosciences entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock transaction forming a company with expertise and resources to advance a risk diversified late-stage oncology pipeline.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the PDTs in oncology market share @ Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market and Competitive Landscape Report

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Dynamics

The photodynamic therapies in oncology market have witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness and advancements in cancer treatment. PDT involves the use of photosensitizing agents and light to target and destroy cancer cells. This treatment is particularly effective for cancers that are localized or confined to specific tissues, such as skin, lung, or esophageal cancers. As more healthcare providers embrace minimally invasive and targeted therapies, PDT has gained traction as a viable treatment option in oncology, offering advantages such as reduced side effects and better precision compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

The growth of the PDT market is further facilitated by continuous research and development activities aimed at enhancing the efficacy of photosensitizing agents and light delivery systems. Innovations such as better photosensitizer molecules, which offer improved targeting capabilities and reduced toxicity, are expanding the scope of PDT in treating a wider range of cancers. Additionally, the development of advanced light delivery devices, such as fiber-optic cables and lasers, has made it easier for clinicians to administer PDT with higher precision and safety. These technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the adoption of PDT, particularly in combination with other therapeutic modalities.

Another key driver of the PDT market is the increasing focus on personalized and precision medicine. With the growing understanding of genetic mutations and the molecular profiles of different cancers, PDT is being tailored to specific patient needs, improving both treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. This trend toward personalized therapy is expected to boost demand for PDT as a highly adaptable treatment option for cancer patients, especially those who are not suitable candidates for traditional therapies.

However, the PDT market faces several challenges that could hinder its growth. One of the major limitations is the availability of effective photosensitizers that can work across various cancer types with minimal side effects. Furthermore, PDT's effectiveness depends heavily on the ability to deliver light to the targeted tissues, which can be a challenge for tumors located deep within the body. Overcoming these technical hurdles and addressing regulatory concerns related to PDT devices will be crucial for further market expansion.

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Treatment Market

The field of photodynamic therapy has been steadily advancing, enhancing treatment efficacy by addressing various limitations. Moreover, combining PDT with other anticancer agents has shown promise in further suppressing tumor growth and improving survival outcomes post-treatment. Numerous studies have validated the effectiveness of these combinations in targeting primary tumors.

The oncology sector has become the primary focus for the clinical development of PDTs, with key indications including non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSCs), ovarian cancer, lower anogenital cancer, glioblastoma, prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and others.

Currently, the market features several approved drugs, such as PHOTOFRIN (ADVANZ PHARMA), FOSCAN (Biolitec Pharma), VISUDYNE (Alcami Carolinas), and AMELUZ (Biofrontera). In June 2017, the FDA approved 5-ALA (5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride; GLEOLAN), developed by Photonamic GmbH, as an optical imaging agent for patients with gliomas.

PHOTOFRIN (porfimer sodium) is a photosensitizer used in PDT for treating esophageal cancer, endobronchial cancer, and high-grade dysplasia in Barrett’s Esophagus. It is classified as a first-, second-, and third-generation photosensitizer. The trademark is owned by ADVANZ PHARMA (formerly Concordia Laboratories), which initially secured approval for PHOTOFRIN in Canada in 1993 for the prophylactic treatment of bladder cancer. Subsequent approvals were granted in the Netherlands and France for advanced esophageal and lung cancers, in Germany for early-stage lung cancer, and in Japan for early-stage lung, esophageal, gastric, and cervical cancers, as well as cervical dysplasia.

In the United States, PHOTOFRIN was approved for advanced esophageal cancer, and in 1998, QLT PhotoTherapeutics (Vancouver, Canada) received US FDA approval for its use in early-stage lung cancer. Efforts are currently underway to obtain approval in 11 additional European countries.

FOSCAN (temoporfin), developed by Biolitec Pharma, is a photosensitizing agent used in photodynamic therapy (PDT). The FDA granted it Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in October 1999. However, its approval was declined by the FDA in 2000. Despite this setback, FOSCAN received approval in the European Union in October 2001 as a local treatment for palliative care in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma who had not responded to previous therapies and were not candidates for radiotherapy, surgery, or systemic chemotherapy.

Learn more about the FDA-approved PDTs in oncology @ Approved Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology

Key Emerging Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include REM-001 (Kintara Therapeutics), HyBryte (Soligenix), GLEOLAN (OVA-302; [NX Development]), SpectraCure P18 System (SpectraCure), IV PHOTOBAC (Photolitec), TB511 (Twinpig Biolab), TLD-1433 (Theralase Technologies), and others.

GLEOLAN is a prodrug that undergoes intracellular metabolism to produce the fluorescent compound Protoporphyrin IX (PpIX). When administered orally, GLEOLAN results in the selective accumulation of PpIX within tumor cells. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial for imaging newly diagnosed or recurrent ovarian cancer. In March 2024, the US FDA granted GLEOLAN orphan drug designation (ODD). In June 2024, the first patient was enrolled in its ongoing Phase III clinical trial.

HyBryte is considered a SAFE and effective photodynamic therapy that utilizes visible fluorescent light. It is intended as a primary treatment for early-stage CTCL, potentially allowing patients to undergo more treatments while facing significantly lower risks and toxicities. However, in December 2022, the FDA rejected HyBryte’s New Drug Application (NDA) for early-stage CTCL, citing insufficient completeness for a substantive review.

In October 2024, Soligenix announced a partnership with Sterling Pharma Solutions to refine and implement a commercially scalable production process for synthetic hypericin, HyBryte’s active ingredient. Additionally, in July 2024, the company provided an interim update on the Phase III open-label, investigator-initiated study assessing the extended use of HyBryte in early-stage CTCL patients.

REM-001 is a next-generation photodynamic therapy photosensitizer that has previously undergone advanced clinical trials, demonstrating a complete response in approximately 80% of evaluable tumor sites. In June 2023, the drug received a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

It has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of recurrent Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS) and ovarian cancer. Additionally, the FDA has granted REM-001 Fast Track Designation (FTD) for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

The development strategy for CMBC includes a Phase III trial, which is ready to proceed, along with a 15-patient open-label study initiated in February 2024 to confirm a lower dose and refine the trial design.

The anticipated launch of these emerging PDTs are poised to transform the PDTs in oncology market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PDTs in oncology market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about PDTs in oncology clinical trials, visit @ Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology in Development

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Overview

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is an innovative and minimally invasive cancer treatment that utilizes light-sensitive compounds called photosensitizers, which become activated when exposed to a specific wavelength of light. Upon activation, these compounds generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) that induce targeted tumor cell death while sparing surrounding healthy tissues. PDT has been explored for treating various malignancies, including skin, lung, esophageal, and head and neck cancers. Its advantages include minimal systemic toxicity, repeatability, and the ability to trigger immune responses against tumors. However, its efficacy depends on factors such as oxygen availability, tumor accessibility to light, and photosensitizer properties.

Recent advancements in PDT focus on improving photosensitizer formulations, enhancing light penetration, and combining PDT with other therapeutic modalities like immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Next-generation photosensitizers with better tumor selectivity and reduced side effects are being developed to improve treatment outcomes. Additionally, nanoparticle-based delivery systems are being explored to increase photosensitizer accumulation in tumors and enhance therapeutic efficacy. The combination of PDT with immune checkpoint inhibitors has shown promise in augmenting antitumor immunity, potentially leading to more durable responses. Despite challenges like tumor hypoxia and light delivery limitations, PDT continues to evolve as a promising strategy in oncology, offering new avenues for effective cancer treatment.

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the prevalent cases of prostate cancer in Japan in 2023 were approximately 695,000. These numbers are estimated to increase in the upcoming years. The photodynamic therapies in oncology market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for PDTs in Oncology

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for PDTs in Oncology

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PDTs in Oncology

Download the report to understand what epidemiologists are saying about PDTs in oncology patient trends in 7MM @ Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Patient Pool

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Report Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key PDTs in Oncology Companies Kiadis Pharma, Photolitec LLC, QLT Inc., DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Photonamic GmbH & Co. KG, Galderma R&D, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Photocure, STEBA France, Hemerion Therapeutics, Axcan Pharma, SpectraCure AB, Light Sciences Oncology, Light Sciences LLC, UCB Pharma, TheralaseÂ® Technologies Inc., Impact Biotech Ltd, Concordia Laboratories Inc., Soligenix, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Will-Pharma, Accovion GmbH, Medelis Inc., WCCT Global, ICON plc, PrimeVigilance, Simphotek Inc., medac GmbH, LifePhotonic GmbH, Medigene AG, ADVANZ PHARMA, Biofrontera, Biolitec Pharma, Luzitin, Nanospectra Biosciences, Rakuten Medical, Steba Biotech, Theralase, Alcami, Invion, SBI Pharma, Meiji Group, and others Key PDTs in Oncology in the Pipeline REM-001, HyBryte, GLEOLAN, SpectraCure P18 System, IV PHOTOBAC, TB511, TLD-1433, and others

Scope of the Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Report

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Therapeutic Assessment: Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology current marketed and emerging therapies

Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology current marketed and emerging therapies Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about PDTs in oncology in development @ Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Key Insights 2. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology 4. Key Events 5. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Forecast Methodology 6. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology: Background and Overview 8. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Target Patient Pool 9. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Marketed Drugs 10. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Analysis 12. Photodynamic Therapies in Oncology Market Access and Reimbursement 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Glioblastoma Market

Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioblastoma companies including Laminar Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Enterome, Genenta Science, Medicenna Therapeutics, Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Biotherapeutics, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Oblato, Enterome, VBI Vaccines, among others.

Glioblastoma Pipeline

Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key glioblastoma companies, including Denovo Biopharma, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, CNS Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Vaximm, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Mustang Bio, Bullfrog AI Holdings, Cantex, Chimeric Therapeutics, Philogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Photonamic GmbH, Berg Pharma, Beyond Bio, Genenta Science, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Simnova Biotechnology, NEONC Technologies, among others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key recurrent glioblastoma companies including Accendatech USA Inc., Avance Clinical Pty Ltd, Genexine Inc., Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, PharmAbcine, Cordgenics LLC, Shanghai Simnova Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, WPD Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

Prostate Cancer Market

Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key prostate cancer companies including AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, Seagen, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis among others.

Oncology Conference Coverage Services

DelveInsight’s Oncology Conference Coverage Services offer a thorough analysis of outcomes from major events like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, the European CAR T-cell Meeting, and IASLC. This detailed examination provides businesses with essential insights for competitive intelligence and market trend forecasting, supporting the formulation of future strategies.

Get in touch with us today to learn how we can provide AACR coverage exclusively for you at the AACR Meeting 2025

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence

Healthcare Licensing Services

Healthcare Portfolio Management

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.