Italian American One Voice Coalition Acknowledges Romi Herrera’s Apology Following Backlash Over Offensive Stereotypes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), the nation’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, acknowledges the apology issued by New Jersey Assembly District 35 candidate Romi Herrera following widespread backlash over his use of offensive Italian American stereotypes.
After IAOVC and members of the Italian American community denounced Herrera’s inflammatory remarks - where he referenced individuals “…who follow the lead of old white Italian men…” and accused them of “…kissing the ring…” in an apparent nod to Mafia tropes - Herrera has now retracted his statement and offered an apology.
“We appreciate Mr. Herrera recognizing the harm caused by his comments,” said Andre’ DiMino, President of IAOVC. “However, this situation is a stark reminder of the persistence of negative Italian American stereotypes in public discourse. These kinds of remarks are not only offensive but also reinforce damaging, outdated clichés.”
While IAOVC welcomes the apology, DiMino emphasized that the fight against bias and stereotypes must continue. “Italian Americans have contributed immensely to this nation—as business leaders, educators, first responders, and public servants. It’s time to retire these lazy mobster stereotypes once and for all.”
IAOVC remains committed to promoting a fair and accurate representation of Italian Americans in media, politics, and society at large.
The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans.
Andre DiMino
