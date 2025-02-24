Printed Circuit Board Market for Electric Vehicles Outlook to Reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2035 at 8.5% CAGR, Driven by Strategic Investments and Autonomous Integration | Analysis by TMR

Printed Circuit Board Market for Electric Vehicles is poised for transformative growth, driven by a confluence of technological innovation, strategic investments, and escalating demand for advanced EV capabilities. As automakers pivot toward electrification to meet sustainability goals and consumer expectations, PCBs—the backbone of modern electronics—are emerging as critical enablers of next-generation EV performance, safety, and connectivity.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global printed circuit board (PCB) market for electric vehicles (전기차용 인쇄회로기판(PCB) 시장) was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2035, reaching an estimated US$ 4.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Modern electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly dependent on sophisticated electronic systems that enhance safety, performance, and connectivity. PCBs serve as the engineered backbone, providing the essential platform for battery management, motor control, infotainment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

With rising investments and strategic partnerships throughout the EV supply chain—and the integration of autonomous and connected vehicle features—the demand for high-performance PCBs is witnessing robust growth.

Industry experts assert that the growth of the PCB market for EVs is primarily driven by significant investments, strategic collaborations, and the accelerating adoption of autonomous technologies. These advanced boards not only ensure efficient power distribution and communication among electronic components but also support critical functions such as thermal management and real-time data processing.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players in the PCB Market for EVs

Leading companies driving innovation in the PCB market for electric vehicles include:

ABL CIRCUITS

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft I

Chin Poon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

HannStar Board Corporation

Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd

LG Innotek

MEIKO ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.

Among Others

Key Market Developments

In October 2024, Mektech Manufacturing revealed plans to invest 920 million baht to enhance its PCB production capabilities in Thailand, targeting the growing demand for electronic components in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Manufacturing revealed plans to invest 920 million baht to enhance its PCB production capabilities in Thailand, targeting the growing demand for electronic components in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. In July 2024, Omron Electronic Components Europe introduced a high-power PCB relay designed for Level 2 EV charging stations. The advanced G9KC relay, equipped with a mechanically coupled double-break contact mechanism, improves energy efficiency, minimizes heat dissipation, and supports the development of more compact electric vehicle designs.

Strategic Approaches:

Technological Innovation & Product Development Companies are investing in high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, flexible PCBs, and multilayer PCBs to meet the growing performance demands of EVs. Sustainability & Eco-friendly Materials Adoption of lead-free soldering, halogen-free materials, and recyclable substrates to align with environmental regulations and attract eco-conscious automakers. Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations Leading PCB manufacturers are partnering with EV OEMs and battery suppliers to integrate cutting-edge PCB technology into next-generation electric vehicles. Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities Companies are setting up new production facilities in key EV hubs like China, Germany, and the U.S. to enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce lead times. R&D Investment in Advanced PCB Technologies Focus on embedded components, thermal management solutions, and miniaturization to support EV advancements such as autonomous driving and AI integration.

By leveraging these strategies, leading PCB manufacturers are strengthening their position in the fast-growing Electric Vehicle PCB market, driving innovation and efficiency in EV electronics.

Market Overview: A High-Growth Industry

Key factors fueling market expansion include:

Growing Investments and Strategic Partnerships in the EV Supply Chain – Enhanced collaboration among automakers and technology firms is driving demand for innovative PCB solutions.

– Enhanced collaboration among automakers and technology firms is driving demand for innovative PCB solutions. Integration of Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies – Increasing adoption of ADAS and connectivity features necessitates robust, high-speed PCBs.

– Increasing adoption of ADAS and connectivity features necessitates robust, high-speed PCBs. Regulatory Push for Advanced Safety and Emission Standards – Governments worldwide are mandating the incorporation of sophisticated electronic systems, further boosting PCB demand.

– Governments worldwide are mandating the incorporation of sophisticated electronic systems, further boosting PCB demand. Technological Advancements in PCB Design – Innovations in flexible, multilayer, and high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB technologies are setting new standards for efficiency and performance in EVs.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Industry analysts highlight that the shift toward electric mobility and autonomous driving is propelling the need for high-performance PCBs. With EV sales surging and strategic investments—such as a US$ 3 billion initiatives under the CHIPS and Science Act boosting domestic PCB manufacturing in the U.S.—the market is positioned for exponential growth.

Notably, ultra-thin, heat-resistant PCB designs have been shown to enhance EV efficiency by up to 30%, while the adoption of flexible PCBs is revolutionizing component design by enabling compact, lightweight solutions.

Regional Outlook: East Asia Leading the Charge

East Asia continues to dominate the market, accounting for a major share of PCB production and innovation. The region’s established electronics manufacturing ecosystem, coupled with high-end R&D capabilities and supportive governmental policies, makes it the global hub for next-generation EV components.

Manufacturers in East Asia are leveraging automation and cost-effective production processes to meet the growing global demand for advanced PCBs.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by:

Type: Multilayer, Double-sided, Single-sided

Multilayer, Double-sided, Single-sided Substrate Type: Standard Multilayer PCBs, Rigid 1-2 Sided PCBs, HDI/Micro-via/Build-up, Flexible PCBs, Rigid-flex PCBs, Others

Standard Multilayer PCBs, Rigid 1-2 Sided PCBs, HDI/Micro-via/Build-up, Flexible PCBs, Rigid-flex PCBs, Others Material Type: FR4, Metal-Based PCBs, Ceramic PCBs, Glass-reinforced PTFE, Power Combi-boards, Others

FR4, Metal-Based PCBs, Ceramic PCBs, Glass-reinforced PTFE, Power Combi-boards, Others Application: ADAS, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Power Electronics & Inverters, Electric Powertrain & Motor Control, Infotainment & Connectivity, Lighting & Display Systems, Charging Systems, Anti-lock Braking Systems, Vehicle Control Units (VCUs), Others

ADAS, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Power Electronics & Inverters, Electric Powertrain & Motor Control, Infotainment & Connectivity, Lighting & Display Systems, Charging Systems, Anti-lock Braking Systems, Vehicle Control Units (VCUs), Others Vehicle Type: Two Wheeler Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Sport Utility Vehicles, Pick-up Trucks, Vans, Light Duty Commercial Trucks, Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Off-highway Vehicles, Others

Two Wheeler Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Sport Utility Vehicles, Pick-up Trucks, Vans, Light Duty Commercial Trucks, Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Off-highway Vehicles, Others End-users: OEMs, Tier 1 & Tier 2 Suppliers, Aftermarket & Replacement Market

Regional Insights: Market Growth by Geography

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Player in EV PCB Manufacturing

China, Japan, and South Korea lead the market due to high EV production and strong electronics manufacturing capabilities.

Government incentives and investments in EV technology are fueling demand for automotive PCBs.

North America: Rapid Growth in EV Production and R&D

Tesla, Rivian , and Lucid Motors are driving innovation in high-reliability PCBs.

, and are driving innovation in high-reliability PCBs. The expansion of EV battery gigafactories is increasing demand for domestic PCB production.

Europe: Strong Focus on Sustainability and Advanced Automotive Technologies

EU policies promoting zero-emission vehicles are accelerating PCB demand.

Luxury automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are integrating advanced PCB-based electronics into next-gen EVs.

Why This Report Matters for Investors, Distributors, and Industry Decision Makers in the EV PCB Market

The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs, advancements in PCB technology, and growing regulatory support for sustainable transportation. This report provides critical insights tailored for key stakeholders:

For Investors:

Market Growth Opportunities – Identify high-potential companies and emerging technologies shaping the future of EV PCBs.

Identify high-potential companies and emerging technologies shaping the future of EV PCBs. Competitive Landscape – Assess leading players, their innovations, and strategic moves to make informed investment decisions.

Assess leading players, their innovations, and strategic moves to make informed investment decisions. Financial Projections & ROI – Gain insights into revenue forecasts, market valuation, and profitability trends in the EV PCB sector.

For Distributors:

Demand Trends & Supply Chain Insights – Understand sourcing strategies, regional demand, and key supply chain challenges.

Understand sourcing strategies, regional demand, and key supply chain challenges. OEM & Supplier Partnerships – Identify major automakers and Tier-1 suppliers driving demand for specialized PCBs.

Identify major automakers and Tier-1 suppliers driving demand for specialized PCBs. Product Differentiation Strategies – Stay ahead with knowledge of cutting-edge PCB materials, flexible designs, and sustainability trends.

For Industry Decision Makers:

Regulatory & Compliance Insights – Stay updated on environmental policies, safety standards, and material restrictions affecting PCB production.

Stay updated on environmental policies, safety standards, and material restrictions affecting PCB production. Technology & Innovation Roadmap – Explore advancements in HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, and thermal management solutions for EV applications.

Explore advancements in HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, and thermal management solutions for EV applications. Strategic Business Expansion – Make data-driven decisions on mergers, acquisitions, and regional manufacturing expansions.

This report serves as a comprehensive guide to navigating the evolving EV PCB market, equipping stakeholders with actionable intelligence to drive growth, innovation, and profitability.

