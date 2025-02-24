Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CST Canada Coal Ltd. for contraventions

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to CST Canada Coal Limited (CST Canada Coal) for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an investigation by the AER, it was determined that on or about March 4, 2023, near the Smoky River north of Grande Cache, Alberta, CST Canada Coal contravened section 227(e) of EPEA. The company released a substance from an on-site pond into the Smoky River that exceeded its approved limit set by the AER under EPEA. The AER also concluded that CST Canada Coal failed to immediately report this contravention to the AER, contravening section 227(e) of EPEA. Consequently, CST Canada Coal was assessed a $9,000 administrative penalty payable within 30 days.

The AER also issued a separate administrative penalty to CST Canada Coal in December 2024 for contravening its approval under EPEA. A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.





For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.





About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca.

