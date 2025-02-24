Apex Defi Labs Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Regiment Securities to Expand Tokenized Securities Investment Opportunities

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Defi Labs Inc., a leader in blockchain-based tokenized securities, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Regiment Securities, LLC (RSLLC), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. This collaboration hopes to increase investor acceptance of tokenization, enabling issuers to raise capital on a global scale in a fully-compliant way while leveraging tokenization for enhanced efficiency.

The partnership, led by Pramod Attarde, CEO of Apex Defi Labs Inc. and Steve Burnham, Co-Founder of RSLLC, focuses on utilizing Apex Defi Labs' state-of-the-art Securities Issuance Platform. While real estate is the initial and primary focus, the platform also enables issuers to tokenize securities backed by common stocks, providing diverse opportunities for investors.

“This partnership is a pivotal moment for Apex Defi Labs as we scale our real estate tokenization platform to offer issuers a comprehensive platform for securities in multiple asset classes. With RSLLC’s regulatory expertise and investor networks, we’re poised to lead the charge in democratizing access to tokenized investments,” said Pramod Attarde.

Steve Burnham adds, “Our collaboration with Apex Defi Labs represents a new era in investment opportunities. By combining our regulatory strengths with Apex’s technological innovation, we are focusing not only on real estate but opening doors for a variety of issuers to raise capital efficiently and compliantly, while adding the benefits of tokenization.”

The partnership also includes exciting new developments:

Crowdfunding Portal Under Regulation CF: RSLLC holds Regulation CF approval, enabling Defi Assets LLC, a subsidiary of Apex Defi Labs, to join them in developing a crowdfunding portal. This portal will allow companies across industries to raise up to $5 million, democratizing access to capital for small and medium businesses while adding the benefits of tokenization. Regulation S Offerings for Non-US Investors: Issuers can also leverage this partnership to raise capital from international investors through Regulation S offerings, expanding their global reach.

Through this collaboration, RSLLC will serve as the exclusive broker-dealer partner for Apex Defi Labs’ technology and international investor network, managing regulatory compliance, and leveraging its domestic accredited investor network. RSLLC will also support offerings listed on the platform with streamlined processes for investor due diligence and compliance filings, including Form D for Regulation D exemptions.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of advancing financial innovation and expanding access to compliant investment opportunities globally.

Contact: Pramod Attarde pramoda@apexdefilabs.com

