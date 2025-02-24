DEADLINE ALERT for RIG and NXT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)

Class Period: May 1, 2023 – September 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Discoverer Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; (2) the Company’s recorded asset valuations were overstated; (3) as a result, the Company would take nearly twice the vessels’ sale price in impairment if sold; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT)

Class Period: February 1, 2024 – August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (2) that permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (3) that Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (4) that Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Legal Disclaimer:

