Wrap Technologies Secures $5.8M in Private Placement of Securities

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”) today announced it that it has executed a securities purchase agreement with certain investment partnerships affiliated with the Company and certain accredited and institutional investors in a private placement for the purchase and sale of (i) an aggregate of 3,216,666 shares of common stock of the Company, at a purchase price of $1.80 per share of common stock, and (ii) accompanying warrants to purchase 3,216,666 shares of common stock, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5.8 million. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an initial exercise price of $1.80 per share, subject to adjustment, and expire five years from the date of issuance.

The closing of the private placement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on or around February 28, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Key Financing Highlights:

Majority investment comes from investment partnerships affiliated with insiders and several existing investors.

Fuels go-to-market strategy for BolaWrap and Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem, both domestically and internationally.

Accelerates commitment to deliver Made-in-America end-to-end public safety solutions.

Bolsters a federal plan for Washington, DC presence.

Increasing investments in training and customer support to optimize BolaWrap programs.



The securities the private placement offering were offered and sold in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the securities described above.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships, driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1000 agencies across the U.S. and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes, with the goal to save lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes, building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters, expediting justice with integrity.

