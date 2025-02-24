Shirofune to Present New LinkedIn Integration at eTail West 2025

Visit Booth #W9 to feature live demonstrations of the platform; Speaking session on February 25 to explore optimizing Lifetime ROAS for long-term success





PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, will showcase its advanced platform at eTail West 2025, taking place February 24-27. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #W9 for live demonstrations of Shirofune's solutions, designed to streamline campaign management, maximize ad performance, and deliver measurable results across multiple advertising channels.

On Tuesday, February 25, at 4:45 PM, Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Shirofune, will host an exclusive speaking session titled, “Stop Bidding on ROAS, Focus on Lifetime ROAS.” This session will challenge conventional short-term performance metrics such as Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), encouraging advertisers to adopt a more holistic approach by focusing on Lifetime ROAS (LTV).

Session Highlights:

Real-life case studies comparing short-term ROAS to long-term ROAS.

Strategies for structuring ad campaigns to optimize Lifetime ROAS.

Insights into campaign types—such as Performance Max (P-Max), App Search Campaigns (ASC), and Brand Search—that often emphasize short-term ROAS.



“Digital advertising often gets trapped in the cycle of chasing short-term metrics,” said Kikuchi. “By shifting the focus to Lifetime ROAS, advertisers can uncover the true value of their campaigns, identify repeat customers, and drive long-term growth. We’re excited to share actionable insights at eTail West to help brands maximize their advertising potential.”

Newly Unveiled LinkedIn Integration

As part of its commitment to empowering advertisers with seamless omnichannel campaign management, Shirofune recently announced the integration of LinkedIn Ads into its powerful platform. Tested by LinkedIn Ads expert and founder of B2Linked AJ Wilcox, this addition enables advertisers to optimize LinkedIn campaigns with the same precision and efficiency as other major platforms, including Google Ads, Amazon Ads, and Facebook. By automating routine tasks and enhancing targeting capabilities, Shirofune helps businesses unlock the potential of LinkedIn as a critical channel for B2B marketers.

Key benefits of the LinkedIn Ads integration include:

AI-Driven Campaign Optimization : Automates budget allocation and bid adjustments for consistent, high-impact campaign results.

: Automates budget allocation and bid adjustments for consistent, high-impact campaign results. Advanced Audience Targeting : Leverages LinkedIn’s professional data to enhance segmentation by job title, industry, company size, and more.

: Leverages LinkedIn’s professional data to enhance segmentation by job title, industry, company size, and more. Integrated Performance Analytics : Consolidates LinkedIn Ads data into Shirofune’s unified dashboard, offering actionable insights through its Change Analysis report.

: Consolidates LinkedIn Ads data into Shirofune’s unified dashboard, offering actionable insights through its Change Analysis report. Time and Resource Efficiency: Reduces manual adjustments, enabling advertisers to focus on strategic growth while improving ROI.

With LinkedIn’s vast network of over 1 billion professionals, this integration positions Shirofune as an indispensable tool for B2B advertisers seeking to maximize their omnichannel advertising success.

Shirofune’s platform automates daily ad management tasks, delivering enhanced efficiency and precision. At Booth #W9, Shirofune will demonstrate its latest innovations, including:

AI-Powered Budget and Bid Management : Automates campaign budgets and bid adjustments to achieve optimal ROAS.

: Automates campaign budgets and bid adjustments to achieve optimal ROAS. Advanced Performance Analytics : Features like Change Analysis provide clear insights into campaign performance shifts, reducing the need for manual comparisons.

: Features like Change Analysis provide clear insights into campaign performance shifts, reducing the need for manual comparisons. Improvement Suggestion Tools: Automatically identifies costly or underperforming keywords and search queries, offering actionable recommendations to refine campaigns.



With integrations across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, LinkedIn, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), Shirofune empowers advertisers and agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns seamlessly. Recent updates include the integration of LinkedIn Ads and enhancements to Amazon Ads, which have enabled over 90% of adopters to see substantial ROAS improvements within weeks.

For more information about Shirofune and its offerings, visit https://shirofune.us .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

