Accellera Announces SystemC Summer of Code Program

Students experienced and interested in C++ programming are invited to contribute to the evolution of the SystemC ecosystem

ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellera Systems Initiative (Accellera) announced today its SystemC Summer of Code 2025 program, created for students interested in contributing to the evolution of the SystemC ecosystem. Experience in object-oriented programming and C++ is required. Applications will be accepted March 5 through April 4 by submitting a project proposal and resume to ssoc@lists.accellera.org.

The SystemC Summer of Code program is an opportunity to introduce enhancements and new capabilities to the various SystemC libraries and implementations developed by Accellera. Students will select a topic of interest and when accepted into the program they will work closely with Accellera working groups on the programming task for two to three months. Each participant will be supported by experienced mentors to guide them throughout the coding period.

"The SystemC Summer of Code program is a fantastic opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience with SystemC while actively contributing to the evolution of the ecosystem,” stated Martin Barnasconi, Accellera Technical Committee Chair. “By working on real-world projects alongside experienced mentors, participants will not only enhance their technical skills but also help drive innovation in these advanced system-level modeling and simulation technologies. We look forward to seeing fresh ideas and valuable contributions from the next generation of engineers."

Example project topics for students include enhancing the SystemC infrastructure, modernizing the SystemC reference implementation, developing a SystemC control interface, and exploring federated simulation techniques incorporating SystemC.

Visit the SystemC Community Portal for more information on the SystemC Summer of Code program and the application process.

