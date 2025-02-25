Global Speaker Kris Hapgood Shares Message of Hope and Healing in The Gifts of Pain Book Series

Kris Hapgood, RN - Oklahoma public speaker and bestselling author Kris Hapgood, RN - A nurse of more than 3 decades Kris Hapgood, RN - Featured author in The Gifts of Pain Series Kris Hapgood, RN - Global speaker Kris Hapgood, RN - "Live to the fullest with vitality and strength."

As a bestselling author of The Gifts of Pain and a global speaker, Kris Hapgood seeks to revolutionize the way people perceive and take charge of their health.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kris Hapgood, BSN, RN, a nurse of more than three decades, has emerged as a powerful voice in health and wellness, combining her extensive medical expertise with her deep-rooted passion for empowering others.As a bestselling author of The Gifts of Pain, Volume 3, and a global speaker, Kris Hapgood is on a mission to revolutionize the way people perceive and take charge of their health.In her nursing career, spanning over 30 years, Kris Hapgood has witnessed firsthand the resilience of the human body and the power of proactive care. Guided by her faith and life-driven purpose, she has dedicated herself to educating and inspiring individuals worldwide."Care for one, that's love. Care for hundreds, that's nursing. Teach hundreds to care for themselves, that's a revolution!" says Kris Hapgood, whose mantra encapsulates her mission to instill hope, self-empowerment, and wellness in every person she reaches.Kris Hapgood’s message is clear: The body has an incredible ability to heal itself—it just needs the right components. Through education, faith, and a proactive approach to well-being, individuals can take control of their health and transform their lives. Her work as an author and speaker has resonated deeply with audiences, from medical professionals to those seeking a new path to wellness.Her latest milestone, becoming an international #1 bestselling author with The Gifts of Pain: 31 Uplifting Stories to Give You Comfort and Help You Cultivate Wisdom in Adversity, has been met with praise and admiration.Colleagues and fellow healthcare professionals have commended her for bravely sharing her story of pain, conflict, and transformation. "They are truly surprised because they didn’t know about the struggles I faced. But they are excited, inspired, and praising my decision to step forward and follow my heart."This journey represents a major shift for Kris Hapgood, as she moves beyond the traditional medical model to embrace a broader platform for impact."It was a reality check. God was closing a door on the medical model and opening a huge door to fulfill the purpose He has called me to. This is bigger than me—this is about making a difference in the lives of others."The Gifts of Pain series is compiled by Dr. Elayna Fernández, founder of the Transformational Storytellers Community, of whom Kris Hapgood expressed “ I'm extremely excited and humbled, filled with gratitude. I truly believe that God has led me to Elayna. She is a mentor and is guiding me so that I can impact lives and make a difference to others. People need to hear my message and she is providing me with a way to do this!”Through her website, krisrn.com , and her active social media presence (@krishapgoodrn), Kris Hapgood continues to share knowledge, encouragement, and resources that inspire countless individuals to reclaim their health and well-being. Her voice is a beacon of hope, and her work is a testament to the power of purpose-driven living.Join Kris Hapgood in sparking a revolution in health and wellness—one where knowledge, empowerment, and faith pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.To buy an autographed copy of The Gifts of Pain, contact Kris Hapgood directly at krishapgood@gmail.com.About Kris Hapgood RNSpeaker, author, and entrepreneur, Kris Hapgood RN is passionate about empowering others to make informed decisions about their health. She uses her voice to fulfill her life-driven purpose to uplift others so they can feel whole and live their fullest life without regrets. Learn more by connecting with Kris Hapgood on Linkedin About The Gifts of PainThe Gifts of Pain book series is a must-read collection of real-life, power-packed, bite-sized stories from 31 authors of diverse backgrounds and walks of life who integrated Dr. Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System of Transformational Storytelling to vulnerably and bravely share their most painful experiences and the practical tools they used to transform them into personal growth and positive change. To learn how to become an author in the series and join the private Transformational Storytellers community, visit thegiftsofpain.com.

