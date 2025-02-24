Proanthocyanidins Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $207.9 million by 2030: CAGR 5.7%

Global proanthocyanidins market generated $120.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $207.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction, and surge in prevalence of obesity among population drive the global proanthocyanidins market . The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the pandemic favored the sale of proanthocyanidins via online sales channels to boost immunity products.Request Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9186 Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction, and surge in prevalence of obesity among population drive the global proanthocyanidins market. However, high prices of proanthocyanidins and low product awareness along with easy availability of low-cost substitutes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in online sales channels and proliferation of raw materials are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The global proanthocyanidins market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Artemis International, Enomark Biotech, Eevia Health, Givaudan International SA, Fruit d’Or, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Indena S.p.A, Nexira, Natac, and Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.Over last few decades consumer awareness about the natural products in increasing. Majority of the packaged food/ nutraceutical that are available in the market contains a variety of chemicals, some of which are very harmful to health, such as preservatives. Some preservatives are also linked with unfavorable effects, which can comprise of unpleasant reactions in consumer’s sensitive to a particular preservative or a potential increased risk for cancer. In such situation, going natural with products having no pesticides, chemicals, or processed additives and picking natural food to minimize the risk of disease, illness, and disorders is now trending. Many consumers are avoiding chemical ingredients in their food, health food, functional food, proteins, and nutraceutical products. Hence the demand for naturally sourced proanthocyanidins is increasing continuously. This demand has gained extensive traction in developed regions of North America and Europe with consumers in this region are spending more on natural products compared to the consumers in other regions. Hence the trend of using natural ingredients in nutraceutical as well as food industry in proving one of the major factor boosting the proanthocyanidins industry.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fca160fc99b10a3a5c092bb6271d940c The report segments the global proanthocyanidins market on the basis of source, form, sales channel, and region.Based on source, the grapes segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the berries segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.On the basis of form, the powder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the tablet segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9186 The global proanthocyanidins market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

