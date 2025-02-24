State Announces Funding for Rural Healthcare Initiatives

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has awarded $10.7 million in grant funding to support rural healthcare initiatives across the state.

Beginning July 1, 2025, 38 organizations across Tennessee will receive funds to strengthen healthcare workforce development in every rural county in the state.

Through the Rural Healthcare Initiatives Program, local partners will use these funds to bolster 51 health-related occupations across 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties that are not considered metropolitan areas.

This initiative aims to expand the state’s healthcare workforce by leveraging existing training structures and increasing apprenticeship opportunities. This investment in workforce development will help ensure rural communities have access to skilled healthcare professionals, improving the quality and availability of care statewide.

“The Rural Healthcare Initiatives Program is a critical step toward building a sustainable healthcare workforce in Tennessee’s rural areas,” said TDLWD Commissioner Deniece Thomas. “This initiative provides financial resources to support training, certifications, and apprenticeships.”

The program’s financial support will be directed to sponsoring entities, which will facilitate training programs, certification courses, and apprenticeships. Additionally, grant funding will help address essential ancillary costs such as transportation, childcare, and examination fees, factors that often prevent workforce entry and advancement.

“Our goal is to remove barriers and create opportunities for individuals to enter and excel in healthcare careers in Tennessee’s rural communities,” Commissioner Thomas explained. “We know a healthy Tennessee is a vibrant Tennessee, and nowhere is that more important than in our rural communities.”

Through the Rural Workforce Initiatives, TDLWD remains committed to supporting local efforts that enhance training opportunities and expand employment options in rural Tennessee.

To ensure the continuation of this critical component of rural workforce development, Gov. Bill Lee has included a second year of funding for the program in his proposed budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

A complete list of the grantees and the counties they serve can be found here.