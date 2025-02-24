NVBDC Announces 'Unlocking Global Opportunities' Webinar in Partnership with ITA

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee "Unlocking Global Opportunities" Webinar

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) is excited to announce the "Unlocking Global Opportunities" webinar, a vital educational resource designed to empower veteran-owned businesses with global trade insights and opportunities. Scheduled for March 18, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM EST, this webinar is hosted in partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and marks the first MVO TF Resource Webinar of 2025 in collaboration with the NVBDC Services Committee.Veteran business owners seeking to expand their reach into international markets will benefit from the expertise of top industry and government leaders. The webinar will cover critical topics, including trade finance, export opportunities, and U.S. government advocacy for international business expansion.Featured Speakers:• Monitor: John Taylor – NVBDC Services Committee Director• Keith King – Founder & CEO, NVBDC• Rich Foley – Regional Director, Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM)• Katherine Therieau – Regional Manager of Western Hemisphere, Advocacy Center, ITA• Anthony Sargis – Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce• Joseph Raycraft – Export Finance Manager, U.S. Small Business AdministrationAbout the Speakers:• Keith King is the Founder & CEO of NVBDC and a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran with over 40 years of experience advocating for veteran entrepreneurs. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing NVBDC as the leading certification body for veteran-owned businesses. Keith has served on numerous veteran-focused advisory boards and played a key role in shaping policies that enhance opportunities for veteran business owners in corporate and government procurement.• Katherine Therieau brings extensive experience in international trade, assisting U.S. businesses in navigating export markets across Brazil, Peru, Chile, and the Caribbean.• Anthony Sargis supports small and medium-sized enterprises in developing their export strategies through market research and trade advocacy.• Joseph Raycraft offers over 20 years of private-sector expertise in commercial finance and lending, with a focus on trade finance solutions for small businesses.• Rich Foley leads EXIM’s regional outreach, ensuring businesses understand and utilize federal export financing programs.“This webinar is an essential platform for veteran-owned businesses looking to unlock global markets,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO. “With the expertise of the ITA, SBA, and EXIM Bank, we are equipping veteran entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources needed for international success.”Registration: Veteran business owners and stakeholders interested in attending the webinar can register here About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

