Algus Packaging Introduces the New Sustainable Algus-Eco Thermoformed Solution

DEKALB, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algus-Eco offers a new, eco-friendly sustainable packaging material that protects your product and is 72% bio-based, advancing the mission to create recyclable and sustainable material for consumer package goods.

Algus Packaging is proud to introduce Algus-Eco, a cutting-edge bio-based thermoforming material that delivers the performance of conventional plastics while meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Certified by USDA, BPI, and Seedling, Algus-Eco is industrially compostable, mechanically and chemically recyclable, and free from PFAS and hazardous substances—offering brands a sustainable alternative without compromising quality or efficiency.

As brands and retailers continue to prioritize sustainability, demand has grown for packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact without sacrificing quality. Algus-Eco represents a breakthrough in sustainable materials, offering the durability and ease of processing that companies require while also supporting efforts to reduce plastic waste. The material seamlessly integrates with existing thermoforming and Algus sealing equipment, making it a cost-effective and scalable option for companies looking to transition toward more sustainable solutions.

Algus-Eco Is the Superior Eco-Friendly Packaging Option:

• 72% USDA-Certified Bio-Based Content – A low-carbon footprint solution derived from natural materials.

• Industrial Compostability – Breaks down into CO2, water, and biomass, reducing plastic pollution.

• Seamless Integration – Runs on existing thermoforming and sealing equipment with high-speed processing.

• Recyclable by Design – Demonstrated recyclability through independent third-party testing.

• Premium Look & Feel – Maintains the clarity, durability, and customization of traditional plastic.

• Cost-Effective & Scalable – More affordable than paper and fiber alternatives with unmatched performance.

Rod MacNeille, CEO at Algus Packaging, has witnessed firsthand the evolution of materials and the growing emphasis on sustainability over the course of his 15 years in the retail packaging industry. “Our customers have been asking for a solution that aligns with their environmental goals without compromising quality or efficiency” said MacNeille. "Algus-Eco is the result of three years of research and development to create a material that meets those needs. Algus is proud to now offer a thermoformed product that offers a sustainable alternative to plastic, folding paper, and molded pulp.”

With Algus-Eco, brands can confidently embrace a packaging solution that supports their sustainability initiatives while maintaining the high standards they expect. As the industry continues to evolve, Algus Packaging remains committed to pioneering innovative, responsible materials that help reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

About Algus Packaging

Algus Packaging is a leader in thermoformed packaging, heat seal tooling, and automated packaging machinery, engineering state-of-the-art solutions from concept to completion. With decades of expertise, Algus specializes in designing and building custom packaging and machinery that ensures the perfect fit, functionality, and shelf appeal. Committed to innovation, Algus partners with brands and retailers to push the boundaries of packaging design and technology.

For more information, visit Algus.com.

