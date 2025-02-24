Global Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market Outlook to Exceed US$ 6.3 Billion by 2035 at 8.2% CAGR, Driven by Rising Disease Prevalence and Robust R&D Investments | Exclusive Report by TMR

The amyloidosis therapeutics market is set for significant expansion as heightened disease awareness, advanced diagnostic procedures, and increased research investments fuel growth in innovative treatment modalities. Ongoing research in gene silencing and monoclonal antibodies is further expanding market opportunities.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amyloidosis therapeutics market, valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2024, is poised for robust growth. Driven by an increase in the prevalence of amyloidosis and substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure and research, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching US$ 6.3 Billion by the end of 2035.

According to industry analysts, the amyloidosis therapeutics market is expected to witness noticeable growth due to rising disease prevalence and the accelerated development of innovative drug formulations.

Amyloidosis—a rare but severe condition marked by the abnormal deposition of proteins in organs and tissues—requires urgent and specialized care. Enhanced diagnostic procedures and growing awareness about rare diseases are enabling earlier and more accurate treatment, thereby driving market expansion.

Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market Overview

The market for amyloidosis therapeutics is relatively new yet expanding rapidly as advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment protocols allow for more effective patient care. Increased awareness about amyloidosis, coupled with a surge in chronic diseases such as multiple myeloma and chronic inflammatory conditions, has amplified the demand for focused therapies.

The development of innovative drug formulations—including personalized therapies and targeted treatments—continues to improve patient outcomes and fuel market growth.

Competition Landscape

The competitive landscape of the amyloidosis therapeutics market is characterized by detailed company profiles that include overviews, product portfolios, sales footprints, key subsidiaries or distributors, strategic initiatives, recent developments, and financial performance. Customized analysis and pricing options are available upon request.

Analysis of Key Players in Amyloidosis Treatment

Leading industry players are collaborating with hospitals, specialty clinics, and research institutes to enhance their therapeutic offerings and broaden market reach. Prominent companies include:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GSK plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

BridgeBio Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Attralus, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

These companies are strategically focused on innovative drug development, mergers and acquisitions, and expanding their geographic presence to capture emerging market opportunities.

Key Developments

December 2023: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced FDA approval of Ionis and AstraZeneca’s WAINUA (eplontersen) for the treatment of polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN). WAINUA, the first self-administered auto-injector therapy, marks a significant milestone in patient-centric treatment.

announced FDA approval of Ionis and AstraZeneca’s WAINUA (eplontersen) for the treatment of polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN). WAINUA, the first self-administered auto-injector therapy, marks a significant milestone in patient-centric treatment. October 2024: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for vutrisiran, emphasizing the company’s commitment to accelerated development timelines through the use of a Priority Review Voucher.

submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for vutrisiran, emphasizing the company’s commitment to accelerated development timelines through the use of a Priority Review Voucher. November 2024: The FDA accepted the sNDA for vutrisiran, reinforcing the drug’s potential in addressing the unmet needs of patients with ATTR-CM.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Amyloidosis

The rising incidence of amyloidosis, particularly light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, is a critical driver for market growth. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities are leading to earlier detection and treatment, thereby expanding the patient pool.

For instance, recent studies indicate that nearly 29,712 cases of relapsed or refractory amyloidosis were reported in the US in 2023, with approximately 4,000 new AL amyloidosis cases diagnosed annually.

Rising Investments in Research and Development

Substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies, government bodies, and biotech firms is being channeled into research for new treatments, diagnostic tools, and personalized therapies.

In November 2024, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. announced positive phase 1 clinical data for nexiguran ziclumeran—a one-time treatment for ATTR amyloidosis—highlighting the growing emphasis on innovative molecular therapies.

Product and Application Segmentation

Drug Type

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) dominate the market due to their precision in targeting amyloid deposits and facilitating immune clearance. Other segments include proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, corticosteroids, alkylating agents, transthyretin stabilizers, and emerging therapies such as RNA interference therapeutics.

dominate the market due to their precision in targeting amyloid deposits and facilitating immune clearance. Other segments include proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, corticosteroids, alkylating agents, transthyretin stabilizers, and emerging therapies such as RNA interference therapeutics. Indication

Among the various types, AL (Primary) Amyloidosis holds the largest share, representing nearly 70% of systemic amyloidosis cases globally. Secondary amyloidosis (AA) and Familial ATTR amyloidosis also contribute significantly to market demand.

Regional Outlook

1. North America: The Largest Market for Amyloidosis Therapeutics

Dominates the global market due to strong R&D investment, high awareness levels, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Presence of key pharmaceutical players drives innovation and treatment accessibility.

2. Europe: Expanding Research and Early Diagnosis Initiatives

Increased government support for rare disease research is boosting market growth.

Orphan drug incentives and patient advocacy programs are improving access to new treatments.

3. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing Market

Rising healthcare investments and improving diagnostic capabilities are expanding patient access.

Increasing collaborations between global pharma firms and regional biotech companies.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Proteasome Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Corticosteroids

Alkylating Agents

Transthyretin Stabilizers

Others (RNA Interference Therapeutics, Non-Steroid Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)

Indication:

AL (Primary) Amyloidosis

AA (Secondary) Amyloidosis

Familial ATTR Amyloidosis

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Future Outlook: Key Market Trends Shaping Growth

1. Personalized Medicine and Gene Therapies

Tailored treatment approaches based on genetic profiling and AI-driven diagnostics.

Development of curative therapies using CRISPR and gene editing.

2. Digital Health Integration and AI-Powered Drug Discovery

AI-driven algorithms are improving biomarker identification and drug discovery.

Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are increasing access to specialists.

3. Increased Government and Private Sector Funding

Rising investments in rare disease research are accelerating new drug development.

Expansion of public-private partnerships to fast-track clinical trials.

Conclusion: A Rapidly Evolving Market with Strong Growth Potential

The Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market is poised for transformative growth, driven by breakthrough drug developments, increased investment in R&D, and a growing patient population. The rising number of FDA-approved treatments, the adoption of gene therapies, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities will continue to propel the market forward.

Companies investing in innovative therapeutic solutions and patient-centric approaches will be best positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this expanding market.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights on the Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market! Contact us for a detailed market analysis and strategic recommendations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the global amyloidosis therapeutics market in 2024?

The market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2024.

How big will the global amyloidosis therapeutics business be in 2035?

The market is projected to exceed US$ 6.3 Billion by the end of 2035.

What are the key factors driving the demand for amyloidosis therapeutics?

The demand is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis and rising investments in research and development.

What will be the CAGR of the amyloidosis therapeutics industry during the forecast period?

The industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2035.

Which region will account for a major share of the amyloidosis therapeutics market during the forecast period?

North America is expected to account for the largest market share.

Who are the prominent amyloidosis therapeutics providers?

Key players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, BridgeBio Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Attralus, Inc., and Eisai Co., Ltd.

