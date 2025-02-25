NEW LIVING EXPO ANNOUNCES 2025 SPEAKER LINEUP

John Gray, noted author of "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus", will again headline at the New Living Expo, May 9-11, in San Rafael, CA. Gray will speak on "Love, Romance & Longevity" on May 10 at 3 PM. Also back is Dannion Brinkley, co-founder and Board Chairman of the Twilight Brigade, a non-profit international organization that supports bedside volunteers who suport those who are dying, especially combat veterans, during the last months of life. Grammy-nominated composer/musician Steven Halpern is a nationally prominent leader in the Sound Healing Movement who will give NLE attendees coaching and strategies to choose and use healing music as a way to optimize health and reduce stress.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Living Expo (NLE) features a speaker lineup that includes over a hundred influential authors, experts and practitioners who will present various lectures and workshops May 9-11 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, CA. NLE in the longest running conscious consumer event if its kind with origins that date back to the late 1980s.

“After all these years of Whole Life and New Living shows, we are thrilled to finally be in Marin,” said Ken Kaufman, co-founder and longtime executive producer of NLE and Whole Life Expos that ran for years in San Francisco and San Mateo. “Marin has been instrumental in helping launch the conscious living movement, and the event really belongs here.”

NLE’s speaker lineup always features presenters that offer unique and innovative ways of approaching conscious living, sustainability, and the future, and includes authors such as John Gray ("Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus"), Shayamasundar Das ("The Master’s Deepest Secrets") and Dannion Brinkley ("Saved By The Light"), as well as influencers such as Deborah Graham, Kimberly Meredith, Steven Halpern and Deborah King. A full list of NLE presenters can be found here: https://newlivingexpo.com/schedule/

Brinkley has a simple reason for continuing to appear and speak at both Whole Life and NLE shows going back to the late 1980s.

“It’s simple,” the New York Times bestselling author of several books explains. “I can recruit more hospice volunteers at these events than any other events I’ve attended or spoken at.”

Brinkley is co-founder and Board Chairman of the Twilight Brigade (formerly called Compassion in Action), a non-profit international organization that supports bedside volunteers who provide companionship to those who are dying, especially combat veterans, during the last months of life.

“At New Living Expo, I find many conscious-minded people looking for opportunities like this,” Brinkley says. “The attendees come out looking for ways to contribute and make a difference, and this work is a calling for many of them.”

Grammy-nominated recording artist, author and sound healing expert Halpern (https://www.stevenhalpernmusic.com) is another longtime participant who is presenting this year, and who comes at the sound niche from the point of view of a musician, performer, and composer. The Los Angeles Times acknowledged Halpern as “a founding father of New Age music” who launched a “quiet revolution” in modern instrumental music that focused more on creating harmony, coherence and balance rather than as mere entertainment.

“What’s great about events like New Living is that for many I encounter at the show, this might be their first real exposure to sound healing as a medium for better wellness,” says Halpern. “We have a real chance to introduce this to people and have a really positive impact on their lives.”

The event also explores sustainable living options with speakers such as environmental educator and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson, who will present a special screening of her short documentary film "Story of The Cup" (https://youtu.be/X-REtYcHOs8) followed by a discussion of the film (https://newlivingexpo.com/sessions/jessica-robinson-story-of-the-cup-a-journey-exploring-sustainability/). Robinson created the graphic novel character Resilience and has written two books to date and does special environmental education work in full character (as Resilience) in numerous schools in California and Colorado (https://www.resiliencebirthright.com).

“I want to help people learn how help create a healthier community by living a zero-waste lifestyle,” says Robinson. “My online carbon calculator is one easy way to track your behavior and slowly get accustomed to lifestyle changes without going cold turkey. The film we’re showing at the expo suggests some other ways.”

NLE’s signature event bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features DIY panels, 120+ special exhibits, Yoga classes, QiGong demos, Outdoor Music Stage, and natural food sampling and dining in the Outdoor Food Pavilion. For more information on tickets and all aspects of the event schedule, go to www.newlivingexpo.com, or call 415-382-8300.

