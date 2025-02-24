Upbring Taps Dallas for Community-based Child Wellbeing Program, Launching Spring 2025

Dallas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing child wellbeing, has selected Dallas as the home for its newest community-based program. Designed to drive meaningful change for children and families, the program leverages data, technology, and innovation to address the root causes of child adversity. The official launch is set for Spring 2025.

Equipped with data, community insights, and early support from the Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL), Upbring is pioneering a new approach to improving child outcomes. In 2023, the two organizations formed a research partnership to analyze risk factors linked to child abuse & neglect in Dallas. Their findings highlight how these factors cluster within neighborhoods, revealing not only where interventions should be directed but also identifying which root causes to address.

“This initiative wouldn’t be possible without CPAL’s expertise and collaboration,” said Michael Loo, President and CEO at Upbring. "Their support has been instrumental in shaping data-driven solutions that tackle root causes of child adversity, advancing wellbeing for children and families in Dallas"

Upbring’s new community-based program harnesses collaboration, innovation and real-time data to drive meaningful change. At its core is VectorPointTM, a groundbreaking assessment tool introduced last fall that measures and enhances long-term healing and resilience for children. VectorPoint™ also provides real-time insights that better inform how we can work with community partners, strategically leveraging local resources to ensure the right support reaches the right child at the right time. Using a data-driven model, the program enables rapid testing, learning, and scaling of impactful interventions while establishing clear benchmarks to track progress and measure success, ensuring sustainable, long-term improvements in child wellbeing.

By working directly with communities, Upbring collaborates with local organizations, service providers, and families to co-design solutions that are responsive, sustainable, and effective. With a child-first approach, every decision prioritizes what is best for children and their families, ensuring they have access to comprehensive services that support their material, physical, cognitive, educational, social, and emotional needs. By fostering community-led solutions, Upbring empowers local stakeholders to design interventions with, not for, their communities, creating programs that are responsive and sustainable. Recognizing that child wellbeing is deeply connected to broader social, economic, and policy factors, the program also drives systemic change—building a transformative, long-term model that uplifts children, families, and entire communities.

This initiative is part of a growing portfolio of innovative collaborations within Upbring, each designed to drive measurable, lasting change and reinforce our commitment to transforming child wellbeing. As we prepare for the program’s official launch, we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months. For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, contact us at innovate@upbring.org.

To learn more about Upbring’s mission, visit Upbring.org. Stay updated with the latest news by following Upbring on Facebook, Instagram, and X.





About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

Attachment

Valerie Villarreal Upbring (956)-240-3376 valerie.villarreal@upbring.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.