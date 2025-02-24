MOX Expands Network Connectivity with Cologix from Columbus to Ashburn

DENVER, CO and EL SEGUNDO, CA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Delivers the only path through West Virginia

-Addresses growing connectivity demand for data-intensive AI applications

-Strengthens the role of Columbus, Ohio, as a critical digital hub

Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center provider in North America, today announced that MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network specialist, has expanded its network with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Cologix’s COL3 Scalelogixsm data center in Columbus, OH. MOX now unlocks a range of high-performance connectivity options for businesses in Columbus, including long-haul dark fiber, wavelength services up to 400G and dark fiber channels.

"MOX continues to invest in high-performance network infrastructure to meet the growing demand for scalable, low-latency connectivity, particularly for the explosion of data-intensive AI applications," said Allen Meeks, CEO and President of MOX Networks. "Expanding our relationship with Cologix into new markets enables us to respond to our customers' increasing requirements in Columbus and beyond, offering options for direct, diverse, and high-speed network routes to major interconnection hubs across North America.”

MOX’s diverse fiber path from Columbus to Ashburn provides greater network resilience, ensuring uninterrupted service even during potential disruptions. Additionally, businesses can bypass Ashburn to directly connect from Columbus to Atlanta or Myrtle Beach, delivering lower-latency solutions that improve application performance and speed for enterprises and service providers. This expansion also introduces the region's only fiber route through West Virginia providing network diversity between major interconnection hubs while delivering high-speed, scalable connectivity solutions. The MOX deployment at COL3 features Ciena's WaveLogicTM5 Extreme technology, enabling up to 400G services along MOX's Columbus-to-Ashburn-to-New York and Columbus-to-Atlanta routes.

"Columbus continues to emerge as a strategic hub for interconnection to support AI applications in North America, and MOX’s expansion into COL3 reinforces its position as a strategic hub for cloud and enterprise connectivity," said Chris Heinrich, Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "With its unique fiber routes and high-capacity network solutions, MOX provides businesses with new opportunities for diverse, high-speed and secure connectivity. The expansion strengthens both companies' commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance connectivity solutions across North America."

With over a decade of presence in central Ohio, COL3 is one of four Cologix data centers in Columbus with a combined footprint of 500,000 square feet and 80 MW of power. These facilities are interconnected through a diverse fiber ring, including Ohio’s most comprehensive carrier hotel. Cologix’s interconnection ecosystem includes 50+ unique network and cloud service providers, two public cloud onramps with direct access to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, and the Ohio IX internet exchange. Cologix is planning development of a $7B, 800 MW AI-ready data center campus, further cementing Columbus as a key digital infrastructure hub.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 40+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About MOX

MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. It builds the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, and public and private partnerships with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

