Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Family Camp-Resort Near Knoxville Opens

Spring Break and Easter Special Events Announced

Summer Reservations Now Available



LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much anticipated Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location on Watts Bar Lake, just 45 minutes southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee opened February 7, just in time for spring break and Easter stays. One of the state’s largest family camping and RV resorts, the location is now taking summer reservations.





Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake spans 74 acres of rolling countryside, offering breathtaking views of the lake and Tennessee River Valley.

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Experiences. The Watts Bar Lake Camp-Resort – the only Jellystone Park location in Tennessee – is owned by Great Escapes RV Resorts.

The pet-friendly family Camp-Resort offers luxury glamping cabins equipped with full kitchens, bathrooms, linens, heat and air conditioning, Wi-Fi and flat panel TVs. Spacious RV sites provide full hook-ups. Two resort-style pools as well as an interactive, multilevel splashground with water slides and water cannons will open Memorial Day weekend. A jumping pillow for endless bouncing fun as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and gaga ball, and an outdoor movie theater will also open later this year.

Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear are on hand to welcome visitors and take part in the resort’s special themed weekends and events which are now underway. They are listed at the end of this release.

This summer, kids and grown-ups alike will delight in themed events including Christmas in July and Chocolate Bliss Bash. Fall is extra special at Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake with six weekends of Halloween activities and events.

“A last minute spring break or Easter visit to Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake is guaranteed to entertain the entire family,” said Johanna Mason, the resort’s general manager. “As a mom, I know how important it is for families to spend time together and create lasting memories.” Mason added that spring is a great time to enjoy the outdoors during the day while snuggling up in a cozy cabin or RV at night. Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake also offers day passes.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for May, with details to be shared soon.

For more details and to book your reservation, visit wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com.

Address: 10250 Corporate Park Dr, Loudon, TN 37774

Phone: 865-284-9644

Email: customercare@wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com

Social media: @wattsbarlakejellystonepark

A limited number of preview visits, including complimentary and discounted accommodations, are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.

Journalist inquiries: https://form.jotform.com/250484170348154

Influencers and content creators: https://www.campjellystone.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Yogi-Bears-Jellystone-Park-Influencer-Form-220407-FILL-IN.pdf

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25)

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake Theme Weekends, February – April

Feb. 28-March 3 Mardi Gras Madness Let the good times roll at Jellystone Park! Experience the vibrant energy and infectious spirit of Mardi Gras with our Mardi Gras Madness celebration. Decorate your golf cart for a Mardi Gras Parade, dance to lively music, and join in the festive fun. From bead tossing to mask making, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Laissez les bons temps rouler! March 7-9 Wake the Bears Weekend It's our favorite time of the year, waking up our bear friends from their long winters nap. Help us welcome Yogi Bear, Boo Boo & Cindy Bear for their 2025 season of fun! Make your own noise makers for our bear parade and don't forget to join us for our pajama party silent disco. You won't want to miss your chance to be some of the first to get a bear hug at Watts Bar Lake Jellystone Park! March 14-16 and 21-23 Eco-Friendly Emerald Bash Get ready to wear the green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a twist! Join us for a weekend filled with eco-friendly fun and Irish cheer. From crafting green-themed creations to learning about nature, we'll be celebrating the luck of the Irish and our beautiful planet. Enjoy live music, green themed homemade ice cream, and family-friendly activities that are kind to the environment. Let's come together to create a greener, happier world, one shamrock at a time! March 28-30 and April 4-6 Whimsical Fairytale Weekend Join us for a weekend filled with enchantment, where your favorite fairytale characters come to life. Immerse yourself in a land of castles, dragons, and friendly forest creatures. Experience the fun with fantasy story time hosted by some special fairytale characters, escape our forbidden forest obstacle course, slay the dragons and win fanciful prizes. Don't miss out on this truly magical weekend of Fairytale Fun at Jellystone Park. April 18-20 Eggstravaganza Weekend Get ready for an egg-citing day! Join us for a thrilling egg hunt, fun egg race games, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. With plenty of activities, surprises, and prizes, it’s the perfect family celebration to hop into this spring!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b761500-69ae-412a-a070-103307072fb4





Jellystone Park Easter Egg Hunt Easter egg hunts with Yogi Bear are among the many special events planned at Jellystone Park locations across the country. Visit www.jellystonepark.com to find the nearest location and learn about the specific weekend activities that are scheduled there, as well as for Mother's Day.

