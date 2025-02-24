William A. Stephens Jr. Reflects on Trauma, Healing, and Resilience in ‘The Mirror: 2nd Edition’

The Mirror 2nd Edition

A deeply personal collection of therapeutic poetry and short stories that sheds light on PTSD and emotional recovery.

ETOBICOKE, CANADA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trauma leaves lasting imprints, and in “The Mirror: 2nd Edition,” retired Sergeant First Class William A. Stephens Jr. turns his pain into poetry, offering a raw and heartfelt exploration of survival, healing, and self-reflection. Blending verse with short-form storytelling, this powerful collection speaks directly to those battling the scars of their past.At just 19 years old, fresh from basic training and stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, Stephens faced his first combat experience—an encounter with the Iraqi Republican Guard that forever altered his life. The memories of gunfire and artillery became the foundation of his struggles with PTSD, an experience that he channels into poetry designed to uplift, validate, and support those on similar journeys.More than just a collection of poems, his book serves as a therapeutic guide, offering solace to anyone navigating trauma, illness, or mental health challenges. With themes drawn from his military service, relationships, and personal battles, Stephens provides a unique and deeply moving perspective on overcoming life's hardships.William A. Stephens Jr., a native of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has over 38 years of military and civilian service as a Field Artillery Senior Sergeant and personal security specialist. His experiences in combat and close work with both military and civilian dignitaries have given him firsthand insight into trauma’s lasting effects.Stephens is also the author of “The Broken Mirror,” a psychological and mental health resource aimed at veterans, civilians, and anyone struggling with the transition from military to civilian life. Now available in all formats on Amazon , “The Mirror: 2nd Edition” is a must-read for readers seeking healing through poetry and self-reflection.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

