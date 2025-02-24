[Latest] Global ATM Security Market Size/Share Worth USD 32.69 Billion by 2034 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global ATM Security Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 23.25 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 32.69 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet, Trend Micro Incorporated, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp., Tata Communications, Fujitsu Limited, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hikvision Digital Technology & Others Companies.

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ATM Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By ATM Type (Onsite ATM, Offsite ATM), By Application (Fraud Detection, Security Management, Anti-Skimming, Others), By End User (Banks and Financial Institutions, Independent ATM Operators), By Solution (Deployment, Managed Service) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global ATM Security Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.25 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32.69 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

ATM Security Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Automated teller machines (ATMs) provide a dependable and user-friendly interface for cash withdrawal and features such as 24-hour availability of currency, fund transfer, withdrawal, and deposit. The widespread adoption of ATMs globally is favored by the increasing demand for secure, faster, more convenient, and reliable methods of accessing currency due to technological advancements.

The demand for automated teller machines is expected to increase due to the advancements in machinery technology. The secure passage enables consumers to complete a variety of banking-related duties.

Additionally, the ATM market is experiencing growth due to the introduction of Smart ATMs for users with special requirements and enhanced security measures, such as biometric and one-time password authentication systems, to prevent fraud. Additionally, the demand for ATMs is anticipated to be stimulated by the demand for automation in the financial sector in numerous developed and emerging countries.

The increase significantly influences the ATM security market in ATM-related fraud, which includes card skimming, currency trapping, and malware attacks. As digital payment methods continue to become popular, cash remains a widely used currency, and ATMs are essential for distribution. The criminals persist in developing novel strategies to exploit ATM vulnerabilities.

To identify and prevent these frauds, financial institutions and ATM operators implement a variety of stability measures, including anti-skimming technology, manipulation properties, surveillance systems, user awareness campaigns, and transaction monitoring.

To safeguard consumer data and prevent fraud, financial institutions are subject to stringent security standards and guidelines set forth by regulatory bodies and industry associations. For instance, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requires ATM operators and card issuers to implement particular security protocols.

Financial institutions must invest in robust ATM security solutions to comply with these standards. Organizations must establish sufficient security protocols to safeguard personal data by data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union.

ATM networks manage confidential client information, such as transaction records and card data. The demand for ATM security solutions is fueled by the necessity of implementing robust security measures to protect this information and comply with data privacy regulations.

Therefore, ATM security solutions are paramount due to the escalating regulatory compliance mandates. Financial institutions and ATM administrators must allocate resources toward sophisticated security technologies, access control protocols, encryption methodologies, surveillance systems, and monitoring capabilities to satisfy regulatory requirements. This leads to the expansion of the ATM Security Market.

ATM Security Market: Restrictions

Banks incur additional expenses, including seismic and thermal sensors, GPS systems, and embedded cameras. Additionally, the cost of implementing new technology to modernize ATMs has become a significant concern. For example, all ATMs are migrated from Windows XP to Windows 7 or 10.

Shortly, the demand for currency may decrease due to the proliferation of payment options, including debit cards, credit cards, mobile payments, and online transactions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 24.90 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 32.69 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 23.25 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By ATM Type, Application, End User, Solution and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

ATM Security Market: Insights

Video Banking Technology Boom Anticipated

Video banking is a new technology in the banking sector that enables financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, to engage their members or consumers in face-to-face transactions through remote video collaboration sessions. Customers or members may participate in the online video sessions by employing a personal device, such as a smartphone, from any location and at any time.

Numerous banks worldwide are integrating video technology into their ATMs. This technology enables consumers to communicate with full-service bankers through high-definition video chat. The video banking technology is user-friendly and straightforward to operate, and customers can select the live teller option by touching the ATM screen. The live teller will be visible on the screen to assist the customer concerning cash or check deposits, account withdrawals, loan payments, and transfers.

Video teller machines (VTMs) are equipped with video banking technologies, eliminating the need for a debit card or PIN. This allows for the secure withdrawal of funds. It can implement the method of security questions and photo identification for personal verification by connecting the consumer face-to-face with a banking representative.

ATM Security Market: Regional Analysis

The ATM Security Market comprises North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. A significant number of ATMs and the growing adoption of advanced security solutions are expected to result in North America holding the largest market share in 2025. The second-largest market is anticipated to be Europe, with APAC closely behind.

The APAC region is anticipated to experience the maximum growth rate during the forecast period as a result of the increasing awareness of ATM security threats and the growing number of ATMs. A relatively minor portion of the global market is anticipated to be accounted for by South America and MEA. Nevertheless, the adoption of ATMs and the increasing demand for ATM security solutions are expected to result in substantial growth in these regions in the years ahead.

ATM Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By ATM Type (Onsite ATM, Offsite ATM), By Application (Fraud Detection, Security Management, Anti-Skimming, Others), By End User (Banks and Financial Institutions, Independent ATM Operators), By Solution (Deployment, Managed Service) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the ATM Security Market:

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp.

Tata Communications

Fujitsu Limited

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Unisys Corporation

Matrix Comsec

Others

The ATM Security Market is segmented as follows:

By ATM Type

Onsite ATM

Offsite ATM

By Application

Fraud Detection

Security Management

Anti-Skimming

Others

By End User

Banks and Financial Institutions

Independent ATM Operators

By Solution

Deployment

Managed Service

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.