Pembroke Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

February 24, 2025

Pembroke, NH – On February 21, 2025 at approximately 3:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile crash involving a female operator on corridor 15 in Pembroke.

Amy Sevigny, 50, of Kingston, NH, was operating a snowmobile on corridor 15 when she failed to navigate a slight left-hand turn causing her snowmobile to go off trail and strike a tree. Sevigny was subsequently thrown from the snowmobile, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Sevigny was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which prevented more serous injury from occurring. The crash remains under investigation, however speed appears the be the primary cause.

Fish and Game personnel along with Pembroke Police Department and Concord Fire Department responded to the scene. Sevigny was transported via Conord EMS to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating snowmobiles and to always wear safety equipment while operating.