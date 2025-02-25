FS-Elliott Appoints Everson De Campos as CEO, Driving Innovation and Global Growth

Everson De Campos, Chief Executive Officer at FS-Elliott

FS-Elliott appoints Everson De Campos as CEO, leading the company’s next era of innovation, sustainability, and growth while building on its strong legacy.

I am honored to lead FS-Elliott at such a significant moment in our company’s journey.” — Everson De Campos

EXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Elliott is pleased to announce the appointment of Everson De Campos as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company’s evolution. With over 25 years of experience in the compressed air industry, including 15 years in leadership roles in the Fusheng Industrial Group, De Campos brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to innovation.His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as FS-Elliott continues to push the boundaries of efficiency, reliability, and performance in compressed air technology.“I am honored to lead FS-Elliott at such a significant moment in our company’s journey. Building on the strong foundation established by Paul Brown and the dedication of our world-class team, we will drive innovation, enhance sustainability, and leverage digital advancements to create even greater value for our global Customers,” said De Campos.A respected industry leader, De Campos has a proven track record of accelerating growth, improving operational efficiency, and delivering customer-centric solutions. During his tenure at Fusheng Industrial, FS-Curtis, and FS-Elliott, he played a key role in expanding market reach and advancing engineering capabilities. His leadership philosophy emphasizes collaboration, adaptability, and continuous improvement.As the company welcomes new leadership, Paul Brown will transition from daily operations and continue supporting FS-Elliott as an Executive Advisor to its parent company, Fusheng Industrial. His ongoing guidance will ensure continuity in strategic direction and a steadfast commitment to customer success.With a solid foundation and renewed leadership, FS-Elliott is poised to drive the next generation of advancements in compressed air technology. The company remains focused on energy-efficient solutions, smart manufacturing, and expanded global service capabilities, empowering Customers to optimize operations and achieve long-term success.About FS-Elliott Co., LLCFS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, visit www.fs-elliott.com

