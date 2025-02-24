Dillard’s Introduces Style by Simkins for Antonio Melani

A Limited-Edition Capsule Collection by Natalie Simkins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce Style by Simkins for Antonio Melani, now available on dillards.com as well as in stores nationwide. New York City-based content creator and fashion stylist, Natalie Simkins, has created this elegant and comprehensive Spring/Summer collaboration exclusively for Dillard’s Antonio Melani customers.





Describing her inspiration for Style by Simkins for Antonio Melani, Simkins shares, “My Spring collection with Antonio Melani brings the laid-back elegance and timeless beauty of my hometown, Beaufort, South Carolina, to life. Infused with the vibrant colors of the landscape, the graceful silhouettes of coastal living, and geometric patterns that give my coastal roots a modern twist, this collection is an homage to the place that inspired it all. Think flowy dresses for warm, sunny days, resort ready pieces for your next getaway, and bold yet refined patterns that capture the essence of coastal style. I can’t wait for you to experience the warmth and charm that have been poured into this collection!”

Dillard’s Vice-President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Natalie has created a gorgeous collection for our Antonio Melani clients! She has beautifully crafted her signature, effortless coastal elegance into every single piece of Style by Simkins. It is a tremendous pleasure to see her vision come to life. We love welcoming warmer days ahead with Natalie and this amazing collaboration, and we are so excited to share it with you!”

Style by Simkins for Antonio Melani showcases a coordinating collection of Spring/Summer dresses and separates in sizes ranging from 0-18 and XS to XL as well as footwear, swimwear and coverups. It is available for a limited time on dillards.com and in Dillard’s stores nationwide.

About Natalie Simkins

What started out as a creative outlet quickly evolved into a full-time career. Natalie is the creator of SimkinStyle: a fashion focused inspiration platform where she shares her latest finds. As a fashion enthusiast and budget savvy stylist, she specializes in creating timeless looks by blending high and low price points. With a keen eye for quality pieces her goal is to help people invest in wardrobe essentials that stand the test of time without breaking the bank on passing trends. She empowers individuals to create versatile wardrobes that reflect their personal style while maximizing their budget. She demonstrates how anyone can achieve a stylish and sophisticated look without overspending. Follow Natalie on Instagram @simkinstyle.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available at Dillard’s locations nationwide and online at dillards.com . Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial. Follow Dillard’s latest style inspirations @dillards.

CONTACT:

Dillard’s, Inc.

Julie J. Guymon

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com

Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani The Maybry Dress by Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani The Somers Set by Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani swimwear is available exclusively at Dillard's. Charlsie One-Piece. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani The Lindsey Set by Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani swimwear is available exclusively at Dillard's. Marguerite Top and Harper Bottom. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani The Natalie Dress by Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani footwear is available exclusively at Dillard's. Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani The Emily Coverup by Natalie Simkins x Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's.

