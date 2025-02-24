Blaqclouds, Inc. Appoints Shannon Hill as President

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading technology company specializing in blockchain and fintech innovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Hill as its new President. Hill brings over 25 years of experience in the compound semiconductor industry, coupled with a strong advocacy for Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration.

Throughout his distinguished career, Hill has developed a unique and specialized skill set through challenging engineering roles that demanded unwavering focus and meticulous precision. His steadfast belief in the transformative power of innovative thinking has propelled him to become a fervent advocate for DLTs. Hill firmly believes that these technologies, particularly when synergized with AI integration across all sectors, will revolutionize global commerce, reshaping industries and redefining business paradigms.

As President of Blaqclouds, Hill will leverage his extensive experience and forward-thinking vision to lead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on the development and deployment of cutting-edge blockchain applications. His leadership is expected to drive the company's mission of bridging the gap between legacy networks and the future of decentralized technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shannon Hill as President of Blaqclouds," said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. "His extensive experience and passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to redefine the boundaries of blockchain technology and decentralized finance."

Shannon Hill added, "I am honored to join the Blaqclouds management team. This group of like-minded innovators shares a deep passion for developing and integrating cutting-edge technologies. We have already outlined a strategic plan for upcoming projects, and we look forward to sharing exciting announcements in the coming days."

Blaqclouds, Inc. is committed to acquiring, developing, and partnering to advance blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions. The company's ecosystem includes platforms such as ZEUS Chain, ZEUSx.io, and ShopwithCrypto.io, empowering businesses and individuals to unlock the full potential of digital assets.

For more information about Blaqclouds, Inc. and its suite of blockchain solutions, please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

